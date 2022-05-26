Crash
Brandon M. McCauley, 29, of Bradford, and Alma A. Estep, 77, of Bradford, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 321, Corydon Township May 18. McCauley was traveling east in a 2004 Subaru Impreza when it tried to pass a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Estep. As a result, McCauley lost control of the vehicle and hit a ditch on the west side of the roadway. He was cited for no registration. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Theft by deception
A 62-year-old Kane man was the victim of theft by deception when he made a purchase online from a fraudulent website, which used his information to take $180 from his bank account. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
James Dion, 55, of North Andover, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder on East Main Street, Bradford City May 21.
Criminal mischief
A 65-year-old Mt. Jewett man was the victim of criminal mischief when someone repeatedly threw eggs at his residence on Kushequa Drive, Mt. Jewett borough May 13. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
Robert Werner, 37, of Newfield, N.J., and Julie Wasko, 34, were arrested after police responded to a disabled 2021 Ford Mustang along Route 219, Hamlin Township May 8. The vehicle occupants were found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
Harassment
A 41-year-old woman of Erie was arrested for harassment following an incident on Birch Street, Kane borough May 16. The investigation is ongoing.
A 17-year-old Lewis Run man was arrested for harassment following an incident on South Avenue, Lewis Run Borough May 19. The investigation is ongoing.
A 62-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both of Kane, were arrested and charged following a domestic incident at a residence on Route 6, Wetmore Township May 21.