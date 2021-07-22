Assault
Police are investigating a report of an assault during an incident between two people, a 31-year-old female of Warren, and a 41-year-old female of Smethport on Route 6, Keating Township July 11.
DUI-alcohol
A 57-year-old Olean, N.Y. man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1999 Lexus on Boylston Street, Bradford City July 11. During the stop, the operator was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested and taken to BRMC for a blood draw. Charges are pending lab results.
Crashes
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Keating Township July 12. The un-named driver and occupants were traveling west in a 2007 Dodge Charger on Route 59, Keating Township when the driver drifted off the road onto the northbound shoulder. The driver attempted to maintain control of the car, but subsequently hit the guide rail. The car was able to be driven, but sustained damage along the driver’s side. The driver was cited for speeding.
An un-named driver was uninjured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 646, Oil Valley Road, Otto Township July 16. The driver was traveling south in a 2017 Jeep Patriot when it failed to negotiate a curve, causing it to enter a ditch and roll over. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Theft by deception
A 53-year-old Mt. Jewett man was the victim of identity theft according to a report received by police on July 12. The investigation is on-going.
A victim of identity theft from Keating Township reported to police on July 15 that someone had opened an unemployment assistance claim in her name.
A 40-year-old man of Port Allegany reported that someone had opened an unemployment assistance claim in his name on July 16. The investigation is ongoing.
A 58-year-old woman from Turtlepoint reported to police July 16 that someone had opened an unemployment assistance claim in her name. The investigation is on-going.
Police are investigating a report by a Wetmore Township woman of someone opening an unemployment assistance claim in her name on July 16.
Theft of vehicle parts
A 78-year-old man of Bradford reported to theft of three catalytic converters from vehicles at a location on Looker Lane, Otto Township between June 13 and July 10. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft items from motor vehicle
A 38-year-old Duke Center man was the victim of theft of a cell phone stolen from his 2004 Chevrolet Blazer parked on Looker Mountain Trail overnight between July 13 and July 14. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.