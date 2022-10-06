Crashes

A motorcyclist suffered suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 66, Wetmore Township Aug. 25. The 2005 Yamaha was traveling north attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway when he lost control due to wet road conditions. The bike left the road and tipped over onto the shoulder, where it skidded to a stop. The driver was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.

