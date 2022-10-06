Crashes
A motorcyclist suffered suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 66, Wetmore Township Aug. 25. The 2005 Yamaha was traveling north attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway when he lost control due to wet road conditions. The bike left the road and tipped over onto the shoulder, where it skidded to a stop. The driver was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
John E. Fowler, 75, of Johnsonburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township Sept. 28. Fowler was traveling west in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when a deer appeared in the west bound lane. The driver attempted to miss the deer, but was unable to do so, striking it with the front driver’s side quarter panel. The vehicle sustained major damage to the front end and was towed from the scene. Fowler was wearing a seat belt.
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township Sept. 20. Charlotte Lynna Hillard was traveling west in a 2005 Mercury Sable when a black bear ran across the road in front of her and into her path. The bear hit the front driver’s side quarter panel and ran awayand was not located. The car was driven from the scene.
DUI
A 50-year-old man of Derrick City was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Route 219, Bradford City Sept. 24.
A 23-year-old Eldred man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on a 2017 Toyocar van on Davis Street Sept. 29. Charges are pending lab test results.
Drug possession
Ally Assalone, 23, of St. Marys, was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and drug related DUI following a traffic stop on Route 219, Lafayette Township Sept. 25. Charges will be filed in district court.
Assault
A 32-year-old inmate of McKean County Jail was arrested for simple assault following a fight between himself and a 25-year-old male inmate of Bradford Sept. 9.
Disorderly conduct
A 47-year-old man of Mt. Jewett was arrested following a report of disorderly conduct at a location in Mt. Jewett against a 76-year-old female victim on Sept. 24. Charges were filed in district court.
Burglary
Two people, a 24-year-old Mt. Jewett woman and a 19-year-old male of Wilcox, were the victims of a burglary at a residence on East Main Street, Mt. Jewett Sept. 24. An unknown person entered the residence and stole about $700 and a crossbow. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft by deception
A 23-year-old woman of Port Allegany was the victim of a credit card scam through Cash Act on Sept. 26.
Theft of motor vehicle
A 40-year-old man of Lewis Run was the victim of theft after someone stole a red and white Husqvarna dirt bike from a residence on Main Street, Lewis Run on Sept. 24. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft of vehicle parts
A 43-year-old Duke Center man was the victim of a theft when someone removed a package from a front porch of a residence on Sweitzer Drive and took off with it. The investigation is ongoing.