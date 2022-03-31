Harassment
A 14-year-old Duke Center girl was arrested for harassment following an incident at Otto-Eldred High School on March 10. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
A 77-year-old Bradford man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2018 Toyocar van container trailer on Skaggs Drive, Foster Township March 22. Charges are pending lab test results.
Crashes
Donald L. Snyder, 47, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Port Emporium Road, Liberty Township March 15. Snyder was operating a 1997 International Harvester 4900 DT 466 when a dog entered the roadway and he attempted to stop and hit the dog. The braking caused the load to shift, overturning the vehicle onto its passenger side. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
James M. Lockwood, 18, of Eldred, and one passenger in his vehicle, as well as a second driver, Kenneth E. Shelley, 54, of Smethport, all escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township March 24. Lockwood was traveling west in a 2005 Toyota Corolla when he crossed the center line and struck a 2011 GMC K1600 traveling east causing disabling damage to both vehicles. all occupants were wearing seat belts. The vehicles were towed from the scene.
Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run crash involving a parked vehicle on East Valley Road, Keating Township March 21. The unknown vehicle hit a 2020 Hyundai Accent that was parked across from McKeirnan’s bus garage between March 8 and March 21 and then fled the scene. Anyone with Information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Neither the driver nor passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamilton Township March 26. Katherine A. Hanna, 65, of Kane, was traveling east in a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe when the car began to slide on the slush and snow-covered roadway. She was unable to regain control of the SUV and went across the road and off the road, hitting an embankment. The vehicle then rolled over. Both occupants were wearing seat belts. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Jason M. Bonetto, 33, of Olean, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township March 27. Bonetto was traveling south in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he lost control on the ice and snow-covered roadway, rotated 180 degrees and hit the southwest embankment, then turned over onto its driver’s side. He was wearing a seat belt. The truck was towed from the scene.
Criminal mischief
A 48-year-old Kane man was arrested after he damaged a video kiosk while an inmate at McKean County Prison, Keating Township March 22.
Theft by deception
A 73-year-old Eldred woman reported she had received two collections notices from Chicago area energy companies in her name on March 21. She stated she has had no prior contact with the collection agency nor any energy company. Police warn the public to be vigilant regarding such scams.
A 66-year-old Eldred man’s identity was used on a credit card application March 25. The investigation is ongoing.
Sexual assault
Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault against a juvenile in Keating Township March 26.
Drug possession
James Kaziska, 52, of Allegany, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a 2019 Ram truck on Route 155, Liberty Township March 22. Charges will be filed in district court.
Timothy Garity, 57, of Kane, was cited for having an altered inspection sticker following a traffic stop on a 1999 Ford Mercury sedan on Route 6, Hamilton Township March 22.
Assault
A 45-year-old Kane man was arrested for assault following a report of a past tense domestic incident at a residence on State Route 66, Wetmore Township March 24. He was placed in McKean County Jail.
Forgery
On March 24, police received a report of a forgery at Long Hollow Road, Annin Township. The investigation is ongoing.