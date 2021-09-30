Drug possession
Darius Embry, 22, of Buffalo, N.Y., and Jose Robinson, 28, of Buffalo, N.Y., were arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances and multiple items of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze on North Bennett Street, Bradford City, Aug. 20. Charges will be filed in district court.
Criminal trespass
William Cabisca, 49, of Duke Center, was arrested for criminal trespass at the Otto Eldred High School, Otto Township, Sept. 20. He was found to have an outstanding felony warrant and was placed in McKean County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Crash
Dylan M. Wolters, 31, of Rew, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Bingham Road, Lafayette Township Sept. 15. Wolters was navigating a right hand curve in the roadway in a 2008 Toyota TC, when he lost control of the vehicle due to entering the curve too fast. The vehicle left the road and hit a mailbox, then hit a ditch and went airborne. The vehicle then came to rest off the southbound shoulder about three feet off the road in a tree. Wolters was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was wearing a seat belt and refused transport to a medical facility.
DUI on alcohol
A 58-year-old man of Buffalo, N.Y. was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2012 VW Jetta on Route 219, Lafayette Township Sept 22. Charges are pending in district court.
DUI on drugs
A 26-year-old man of Johnsonburg was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2004 Saturn on Route 219, Hamlin Township Sept. 27.
Harassment
A 34-year-old Lewis Run man was the victim of harassment following a reported fight at 56 Decasper Drive, Lafayette Township Aug. 28. The investigation continues.
Indecent assault investigation
Police are investigating a report of indecent assaults that allegedly occurred in Lafayette Township between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 24, 2021.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a reported theft when an unknown individual had gained access to the victim's unemployment information and transferred funds from his account to another account on Sept. 35.
Theft
Police are investigating a theft at a location on Sweitzer Drive and Memorial Road, Otto Township Sept. 22.
Assault
Police are investigating a report of suspected child abuse at a location in Lewis Run on Sept. 22.
Criminal mischief
A storage shed at the baseball field on Egbert Lane in Lewis Run was reported damaged and vandalized on Sept. 21. Police are investigating the incident.
Cruelty to animals
A 39-yearold man of Cyclone was arrested for animal cruelty after police were notified of animal neglect at a location on Shady Nook Circle, Lafayette Township Sept. 22. Charges were filed in district court.
Police are investigating a report of animal cruelty at a location on Highland Road, Wetmore Township Sept. 21.