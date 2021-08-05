Drug possession
A 23-year-old woman from Emporium and a 24-year-old woman from St. Marys were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2006 Jeep Liberty on South Main Street, Port Allegany July 24. Investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. She was transported to UPMC Cole for a legal blood draw. The passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending lab results.
A 35-year-old Kane woman was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge Avenger on South Avenue, Lewis Run July 21. Investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending blood test results.
Janielle Dulski, 36, of Mt. Jewett was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2017 Jeep on Big Shanty Road, Lafayette Township July 31. She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and charges are pending in district court.
DUI - Alcohol
Dewayne Werts, 39, of Eldred, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 GMC Sierra on Main Street, Eldred July 23. Werts was placed under arrest and transported to UPMC for a legal blood draw, then arraigned in district court and remanded to McKean County Jail. Further charges are pending lab results.
Dan Murphy, 46, of Clarks Mills, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2006 Suzulight SUV on Two Mile Road, Liberty Township July 25. Investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw, where he refused. Charges were filed in district court and bail was set at $10,000 straight, and he was remanded to McKean County Jail.
A 33-year-old Turtlepoint man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Champlin Hill Road, Annin Township July 25. Charges are pending blood test results.
Disorderly conduct
Lucretia Youngs, 35, of Port Allegany, Dahmus Logue, 22, of Friendship, N.Y. and Chloe Ford, 18, of Port Allegany, were arrested for disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to a domestic in progress. Investigation determined that all three were highly intoxicated and an argument had woken the neighbors. All three were cited in district court.
Crash
Muhammad A. Qazi, 52, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 66, Wetmore Township July 27. Qazi was navigating a left hand curve in the roadway in a 2015 Freightliner Springer he when lost control of the truck due to driving too fast. The truck hit and embankment and rolled over. Qazi was wearing a seat belt and was transported to UPMC Kane for treatment. He was cited for speeding.Indecent assault
A 16-year-old Bradford girl was the victim of indecent assault after an adult male touched her in an inappropriate manner on July 24. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
A 54-year-old woman from Cyclone was the victim of identity theft at Pithole Road, Keating Township July 21.
A 39-year-old woman from Kane was the victim of identity theft when someone filed an unemployment claim in her name July 27.
A 51-year-old woman from Gifford was the victim of identity theft when someone filed an unemployment claim in her name July 26. The investigation into all three is ongoing.
Police are investigating a report of stolen identity after the victim received a bill from Xfinity for $637 for service he does not have. The investigation continues.
A 45-year-old Turtlepoint man was the victim of a scam after someone opened an unemployment claim in his name July 13.
A 55-year-old Duke Center woman was the victim of theft by deception after she provided sensitive personal bank information to an interviewer for a job that was conducted on Facebook on July 28.
A 44-year-old Mt. Jewett man was the victim of identity theft after he reported receiving mail from his employer regarding a claim filed for unemployment in his name. The investigation is ongoing.
Strangulation
A 46-year-old Smethport man was arrested following a domestic incident on West Valley Road, Liberty Township July 26 during which he struck the 30-year-old female victim causing injuries, and damaged her cell phone. The known actor was arraigned in district court and bail was set at $35,000 straight and he was remanded to McKean County Jail.