Crashes
Harry E. Heinaman, 46, of Bradford, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Reigel Road, Wetmore Township Feb. 10. Heinaman was traveling south in a 2009 Kia Sorento when he lost control of the car, which left the road and hit an embankment, overturning onto its roof. Heinaman was transported to UPMC Kane for treatment of his injuries and the car was towed from the scene.
Christina E. Biel, 45, of Wilcox, suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 321, Wetmore Township Feb. 9. Biel, driving a 2007 Ski-Doo Blizzard snowmobile, was attempting to cross Route 321 near the intersection with Glass Works Road when she was hit by a 2008 Ford Escape operated by Thomas L. Jasurek, 48, of Kane, who was traveling south. The snowmobile sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.
Death investigation
Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old male of Kane after police were dispatched to a residence in Wetmore Township for a report of an unresponsive male. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Richard Benson, 67, of Turtlepoint was arrested after police were dispatched to a report of harassment at a residence on Annin Creek Road, Annin Township Feb. 7. Benson was cited in district court.
Theft of motor vehicle
Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle after a 52-year-old Smethport man reported someone had taken his 2005 GMC Envoy from a East Water Street residence overnight Feb. 13. Anyone with information about the missing vehicle with license plate number LFL8617 should contact state police at 814-368-9230.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a report of identity theft at Brooklynside Road, Liberty Township Feb 11. The victim reported that someone had used his Social Security number to open a Charter Communications account and added $1,035 in charges. The investigation is continuing.
DUI-alcohol
Police arrested a 46-year-old man of Bradford for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Jackson Avenue, Bradford City Feb. 14.
Drug possession
Dedra Gresart, 53, of Johnsonburg, was arrested for possession of drugs following a traffic stop of a 2002 Honda Odyssey minivan on Route 219, Lafayette Township Feb. 12. She was found to be in possession of unstamped cigarettes, a controlled substance, and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court.
Armando Aponte, 39, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2008 Nissan Sentra on Rochester Street, Bradford City Feb. 12. He also had drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to police. Charges will be filed in district court.