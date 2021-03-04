Crashes
Christian J. Moses, 24, of Smethport, escaped injury in a hit and run crash with a vehicle that fled the scene on Route 155, Annin Township Feb. 22. Moses was traveling north in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when the unknown driver of a suspected Dodge Ram pick-up truck traveling south hit him and fled the scene. The Silverado sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. Moses was wearing a seat belt. The other truck sustained major front end damage, according to Moses. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Sarah B. Wheaton, 23, of Eldred, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Prentisvale Road, Eldred Township Feb. 25. Wheaton and a second driver, Mary K. Lawton, 37, of Eldred, were traveling east, Wheaton in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and Lawton in a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner when the Cruze, unable to stop in time, rear-ended the 4-Runner, which was stopped and attempting to turn left onto Windfall Road. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were uninjured. The Cruze had to be towed from the scene.
DUI-drugs
Joshua Hanes. 31, of Ridgway, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt on Water Street, Smethport Feb. 25. Hanes then became uncooperative and resisted arrest, according to police and was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. Following arraignment in district court he was placed in McKean County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail and additional charges will be filed following blood test results.
DUI
Deshina McKinney, 34, of Bradford, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Bolivar Drive, Foster Township Feb. 27. Charges are pending.
Harassment with physical contact
Daniel Harris, 29, of Shinglehouse, was arrested after police responded to a domestic incident at a location on East Valley Road, Keating Township. Harris allegedly kicked in the door of the victim’s residence, and a physical altercation occurred, according to police. Harris was arraigned in district court and released on unsecured bail.
Theft from a motor vehicle
Five people were victims of theft after an unknown person removed items from multiple locked vehicles on West Main Street, Mt. Jewett, Feb. 23. The investigation is ongoing.