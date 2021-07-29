Crashes
Haley J. Scott, 36, of Cyclone, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Bingham Road, Lafayette Township July 26. Scott was traveling north in a 2005 Ford Mustang, when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and left the roadway, hitting an embankment. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Scott was wearing a seat belt and was not transported. She was cited for not immediately notifying police of the crash.
Police are looking for the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck that sideswiped a 2018 Hyundai Elantra on Moody Road, Eldred Township July 22. Police said the Elantra’s driver, Lori C. O’Donnell, 50, of Bradford, was not injured in the incident, during which the truck approached from behind, traveling at high speed and hit her car while attempting to pass, and then sped off in the same direction. Both occupants of the Elantra were wearing seat belts and no injuries were reported.
DUI crash
A 40-year-old woman from Kane was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her 2003 Dodge Chrysler Intrepid on Route 219 July 23. Charges are pending blood test results.
Theft
Police are investigating a phone scam incident during which an unknown caller gained information from a 54-year-old man of Mt. Jewett and used it to file an unemployment claim in his name on July 21. The scammer also requested gift card information from the victim.
A 62-year-old woman from Rixford was the victim of a scam after she found out that someone had opened an unemployment claim in her name on July 22.
The Nittany Minit Mart, Keating Township was the victim of theft when someone took a large cup of coffee from the store on Route 6 July 22. The coffee was valued at $2.43.
An 83-year-old woman of Cyclone reported that someone had taken items from her property between July 14 and July 21. Stolen were a 20 foot heavy duty ladder, valued at $300, a safety lock, valued at $20 and an 8’ 2x4 piece of lumber valued at $10.
Drug possession
Deni Whitmore, 21, of Ellicottville, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2017 Subaru Legacy on Route 219, Foster Township July 19. Whitmore was the passenger in the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment
James Przybyszewski, 35, of Duke Center, was arrested following a domestic incident and cited for harassment at a location on Sweitzer Drive, Otto Township July 19.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief at the Smethport Country Club, Route 59, Smethport between July 15 and July 16. The investigation is ongoing.