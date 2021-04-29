DUI-drugs and alcohol
A 60-year-old Bradford man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck on Davis Street, Bradford City April 21. Charges are pending blood test results.
DUI-drugs
Marquelle Parks, 26, of Erie, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Route 155, Eldred Township, McKean County April 24. She also was in possession of marijuana, police said. The investigation continues.
Harassment
Cheryl Sample, 50, of Smethport, was arrested for harassment with physical contact after police were dispatched to an active domestic incident at Water Avenue, Keating Township April 20. According to police, Sample hit the 31-year-old male victim of Smethport with a closed fist. Charges were filed in district court.
Drug possession
Jennifer Dinch, 38, of St. Marys, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet Impala on Route 219, Lafayette Township April 19. According to police she also had warrants for her arrest and was transported to McKean County Jail. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 34-year-old Cheektowaga, N.Y. man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2021 VW Jetta on South Avenue, Bradford Township April 21. Charges are pending in district court.
Jennifer Sisson, 47, of Port Allegany, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident. Charges will be filed in district court.
Crashes
A 17-year-old male driver of Mt. Jewett escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Clermont Road, Hamlin Township April 21. The driver was traveling north in a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander when an animal entered the roadway. The driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road, hitting an embankment, which cause the vehicle to roll onto its side. The driver was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
No injuries were reported in a rear-end crash between a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT truck and a 202 Jeep Latitude on Route 219, Hamlin Township April 20. The unnamed driver of the Ford was cited for driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Aaron P. Meserole, 24, of Kane, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township April 23. Meserole was traveling west in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when a deer entered the roadway and Meserole swerved to avoid it. The car began to slide clockwise due to black ice in the road and turned over on the berm, coming to an uncontrolled stop against a utility pole. The car was towed from the scene. Meserole was wearing a seat belt and refused transport by Emergycare ambulance.
Assault with injury
Police are investigating a report of alleged child abuse of an 11-year-old girl between April 5 and April 8.
Theft of vehicle parts
A 45-year-old Ludlow man was the victim of theft when someone took vehicle parts from a location on Route 6, Wetmore Township April 6. The investigation is ongoing.