DUI
Mark Cauvel, 31, of Bradford, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2013 Hyundai on Mill Street and Homestead Avenue, Bradford City, Nov. 7.
DUI crash
A 57-year-old Strongsville, Ohio man was arrested following a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township Nov. 11. The driver was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to UPMC Kane for a legal blood draw. He was then arraigned and remanded to McKean County Jail after failing to post bail. Charges are pending.
Crashes
A 17-year-old female of Bradford escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on West Washington Street, Corydon Township Nov. 3. The driver was traveling east in a 2010 Mazda 3 when she lost control of the car, sliding into a guiderail and then across the road and into the other guiderail head on, where it stopped. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to any medical facility. She was cited for failing to obey traffic control devices.
A deer in the roadway caused a crash on Route 6, Wetmore Township Nov. 6. The 2002 GMC Yukon was traveling east when a deer cross the roadway and was struck even though the driver attempted to avoid it. The vehicle sustained minimal damage and was able to be driven to a safe location. The driver was not injured and refused medical attention.
A deer in the roadway caused a crash on Route 46, Keating Township Nov. 10. Sharon L. Shreve, 80, of Eldred, was traveling south in a 2019 Dodge Journey when a deer ran into the roadway into her path, causing her to hit the deer. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Neither Shreve nor her two passengers, 55-year-old Sharon D. Nofsker, of Eldred or John F. Cole, 54, of Eldred were transported to any medical facility. They were all wearing seat belts.
Ethan Sprankle, 18, of Roulette, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Sartwell Creek Road, Liberty Township Nov. 8. Sprankle was traveling north in a 200 Ford F-250 Supercab pick-up truck when he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and hit shrubs and trees before going over an embankment and roll multiple times. Spranklle was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Olean General Hospital, via Port Allegany Ambulance. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. The truck was towed from the scene.
Assault
A 44-year-old male from Kane was arrested following a domestic incident at a residence on Chemical Works Road, Wetmore Township Nov. 7. It was determined that a physical altercation occurred with the 44-year-old female victim. Charges were filed in district court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
William Leffler, 34, of Lewis Run, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to 33 Main St., Lewis Run for a welfare check on a male at the residence. They found a glass smoking pipe in plain view in the residence. Charges were filed in district court.
Drug possession
Zachery Parslow, 33, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to 28 Main St., Lewis Run for a report of drugs and paraphernalia found. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment
A 52-year-old female from Mount Jewett was arrested for harassment and drug possession following a physical domestic incident at a residence on Division Street, Mount Jewett Nov. 9. It was determined both parties involved shoved each other during the incident. While on scene police discovered drug paraphernalia and related items. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 33-year-old female and 27-year-old male were both arrested for harassment following a domestic incident at a residence on Oil City Road, Otto Township Nov. 12. Charges were filed in district court.
Corruption of minors
Police are investigating a report of corruption of minors against a 14-year-old male of Port Allegany on Nov. 4.