DUI-drugs
Daniel DeHaven, 39, of Port Allegany, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after police investigated a vehicle off the roadway on Route 6, Liberty Township March 4. DeHaven was in a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and police determined he was under the influence of drugs. Charges will be filed in District Court.
DUI-alcohol
A 48-year-old Foster Township man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander on Route 219, Foster Township March 7. The driver was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending blood test results.
An unnamed driver of a 2018 Ram pick-up truck was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Route 155, Annin Township March 7. The driver was transported to UPMC Cole for a blood draw. Charges are pending blood test results.
Drug possession
A 43-year-old woman of Eldred was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze on Barnum Road March 3. Charges are pending in district court.
Todd Zickefoose, 62, of Smethport, was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance after police conducted a welfare check on an individual sitting in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt parked along Big Shanty Road, Lafayette Township March 6. Charges are pending in district court.
Sex abuse of a child
Police are investigating a report of a juvenile solicited via Facebook Messenger to send another user explicit messages and videos in exchange for money between June 7 and June 14, 2020.