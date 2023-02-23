Fire undetermined origin
Four people were affected by a fire that occurred at a residence on Sartwell Road, Eldred Township Feb. 12. The state police fire marshal unit was requested to assist the Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department with determining the cause and origin of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
A 55-year-old man of Bradford and a 37-year-old man of Eldred were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 219, Foster Township Jan. 11. The operator was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and a passenger in the vehicle was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court.
DUI
A 38-year-old woman of Johnsonburg was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer on East Corydon Street, Bradford City Jan. 7. She was found to driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending in district court.
A 52-year-old man of Concord, N.C. was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2020 Ford on Main Street, Eldred Borough Jan. 6. The operator was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending in district court.
A 37-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2001 Lincoln Continental Town Car on Bolivar Drive, Foster Township Feb. 12. Charges will be filed in district court.