Criminal mischief
A 33-year-old woman of Mt. Jewett was the victim of criminal mischief when someone spray painted her vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 570-724-2287 or email dtaylor@tiogapublishing.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$6.50
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A 33-year-old woman of Mt. Jewett was the victim of criminal mischief when someone spray painted her vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
A 58-year-old Cyclone man was arrested for criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged the personal property, a 2015 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck, belonging to the victim, of Mount Jewett, June 6. Charges are pending.
A 28-year-old Bradford man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Journey on Water Street, Bradford City. The passenger was found to be in possession of five bags of cocaine. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 35-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2008 Volvo on South Davis Street June 5. Charges will be filed in district court.
Kali Barnes, 27, of Johnstown, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2011 Lincoln Continental on Route 219, Sergeant Township May 27. Charges will be filed in district court.
A special edition Craftsman mower was taken from a 52-year-old woman of East Smethport from its location at a residence at 133 Route 446, Keating Township June 5.
Kimberly Gummo, 52, of Bellefonte, and Angela Watson, 54, of Snow Shoe, Pa., were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge Durango on Route 219, Hamlin Township June 4. Both occupants were in possession of 10 cartons of unstamped cigarettes. Charges will be filed in district court.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Light rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.