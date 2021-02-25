Crashes
Keaton E. Rounsville, 22, of Kane, and William E. Bullers, 44, of Johnsonburg, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Clermont Road, Hamlin Township Feb. 18. Rounsville was backing a Case Farmall 95 into the roadway from a driveway when it hit a 2006 Draggin, operated by Bullers that was traveling east. The trailer sustained disabling damage and the other vehicle sustained minor damage.
Rebecca A. Miller, 38, of Kane, escaped injury along with her two minor passengers in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamilton Township Feb. 20. Miller was traveling in a 2012 Dodge Durango, attempting to negotiate a left hand curve, when she lost control of the car due to inclement weather and road conditions. The car drove off the road, into a ditch and hit an embankment, coming to rest on a boulder. The car sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. All occupants in the vehicle were properly restrained.
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 155, Eldred Township Feb. 22. Mindy L. Logue, 61, of Smethport, was traveling north in a 2006 Mercury Montego and Robert E. Rittberg, 53, of Roulette, was traveling south in a 2015 Ford F-350 when Logue’s car traveled into the southbound lane and hit the pick-up truck. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
DUI
A 46-year-old man of Cuba, N.Y. was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop of a 2007 GMC Sierra on Main Street, Eldred, Feb. 21 and transported to BRMC for a blood draw. Charges are pending blood test results.
A 33-year-old man from Port Allegany was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on Route 46, Keating Township Feb. 20. He was transported to BRMC for a blood draw. Charges are pending blood test results.
Strangulation
Three people were arrested after police were dispatched to Falkner Road, Ceres Township for a report of an assault Feb. 21. The three, an 18-year-old woman from Olean, N.Y., a 19-year-old woman from Andover, N.Y. and an 18-year-old man from Little Genesee, N.Y., were in an altercation when the male allegeldy attempted to strangle both women, pushed them and threw a cell phone at one of them. The male then fled the residence. One of the women drove herself to Olean General Hospital for treatment of her injuries. A criminal complaint was completed and a warrant issued for the male for strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Drug possession
A 33-year-old Bradford man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe on Bolivar Drive, Bradford City, Feb. 16. Charges are pending in district court.
A 19-year-old Bradford woman was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2007 Honda CRV on Buffalo Pittsburgh Highway, Lafayette Township Feb. 5 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Firearm sale or transfer
Police are investigating an illegal attempt to purchase a firearm at Lafayette Avenue, Lewis Run June 13, 2020 by a person prohibited from having or purchasing one.
False ID to law enforcement
Ronald Feldbauer, 54, of Saint Marys, was arrested after he allegedly provided false identification to law enforcement when they were attempting to locate a person disabled in a 2005 Pontiac G6 on Forest Road, Lafayette Township Feb. 22. Feldbauer allegedly used a relative’s name and date of birth as his own. Investigation revealed he had an outstanding bench warrant ad he was charged in district court.