Drug possession
Matthew Orris, 32, of Smethport, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2011 Nissan X-Terra on Route 46, Keating Township Jan. 6. Charges were filed in district court.
Crash
Three people suffered suspected minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Route 155, Liberty Township Jan. 20. A 17-year-old female was driving a 2009 Suzuki SX4 north on Two Mile Road, when she pulled onto Route 155 into the path of a 2020 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck driven by Timothy J. Baker, 72, of Port Allegany, traveling north. A third vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Tundra driven by Jeffrey S. Fox, 41, of Bradford, was waiting to turn onto Two Mile Road when it was hit by the Ford. Only Baker was not injured. The other vehicles’ occupants, including a passenger in the Suzuki, Julie A. Baker, 67, of Port Allegany, were transported to UPMC Bradford for treatment. All occupants of all vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Theft of motor vehicle
Gerald Redford, 45, of Gowanda, N.Y., was arrested for stealing a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox from the parking lot of a gas station in Bradford City Jan. 26. The victim, a 59-year-old Bradford woman, reported that she went into the Choice gas station on West Washington Street with her key fob and when she exited the facility the car was gone. The vehicle was located in New York State following a pursuit of the driver and he was jailed in Cattaraugus County Jail. Charges were filed in district court.
PFA violation
Joseph Tanzi, 26, of Mastic Beach, N.Y., was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order after police responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence in Hamlin Township Jan. 25. It was also determined that Tanzi had active warrants out of the state of Maryland. He was taken into custody and remanded to McKean County Jail awaiting extradition to Maryland.
Theft
Police are investigating a report of theft at a location on Route 6, Wetmore Township between Nov. 1, 2020 and Jan. 26.
Strangulation
A 29-year-old Eldred man was arrested for aggravated assault, strangulation, sexual assault and other related charges after police responded to a domestic incident in progress at Seal Lane, Eldred Township Jan. 30.
DUI
Russell Tallentire, 31, of Bradford, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2008 Mercury sedan on East Corydon Street, Bradford City Jan. 30. Tallentire was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center for a legal blood draw, which he refused. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment
Three people were arrested following a domestic incident at a location on Route 59, Keating Township Jan. 29. All three, a 31-year-old male of Cyclone and two 27-year-old women from Bradford, were charged in district court.