Crashes
An unidentified driver escaped injury when his 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck hit a bear in the road on Route 46, Keating Township Nov. 7. The driver was traveling north, and the truck sustained minimal damage and was driven from the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Mary Ann Vantine, 75, of Kane, escaped injury when her vehicle was hit by a falling projectile from a tractor trailer with a flatbed trailer on Route 6, Hamlin Township Nov. 9. Vantine was traveling south in a 2019 Subaru Forester while the truck was traveling north when the incident occurred. She was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to any medical facility. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Lisa M. Bailey, 62, of Smethport, escaped injury as did her two passengers, a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy, both of Smethport, in a three-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township Nov. 15. A second driver, Donna J. Austin, 66, of Smethport escaped injury and her passenger, a 14-year-old girl, also of Smethport, suffered a suspected minor injury. A third driver, Laura L. Elliott, 54, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in the crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Pierce Brk., Keating Township Nov. 15. Bailey was traveling east in a 2015 GMC Acadia when she was unable to stop due to slippery road conditions caused by inclement weather and hit a 2009 Ford Explorer operated by Austin, which then hit a 2015 Ford Escape operated by Elliot. The front seat passenger in the Explorer was transported to UPMC Cole with suspected minor injuries. All occupants of all three vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Amanda S. Lindquist, 33, of Kane, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Wetmore Road, Hamilton Township Nov. 24. Lindquist was traveling west in a 2021 Ford Explorer when she became distracted by a back seat passenger and drove out of the west bound lane, crossed over both lanes and drove off the south side of the road, hitting a guiderail. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Frances J. Williams, 83, of Cyclone, and Chelsey J. Parris, 22, of Smethport, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 646, Keating Township Nov. 9. Williams, driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta, was attempting to enter the north bound lane of travel from a stopped position on the east side of the road, and didn’t see a 2013 Jeep Patriot operated by Parris, traveling north in the northbound lane of travel. While attempting to make a right hand turn onto Route 646, Williams’ vehicle hit the Jeep, causing both vehicles to sustain disabling damage. They were wearing their seat belts. The vehicles were towed from the scene.
Amanda L. Asti, 38, of Johnsonburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Nov. 13. Asti was traveling north in a 2018 GMC Terrain going too fast for conditions when the vehicle left the lane of travel and hit an embankment. The vehicle then traveled up the embankment and rolled onto its roof, coming to rest in the northbound lane of travel. Asti was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Harvey D. Schuster, 77, of Cylone, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 646, Keating Township Nov. 15. Schuster was traveling south in a 2011 Buick Lucerne when he lost control of the car, and it left the roadway and hit a tree stump. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Schuster refused transport to any medical facility. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Assault with serious bodily injury
Justin Nichols, 33, of Rixford, was arrested after police responded to 39 School St., Otto Township Nov. 13 for a report of an assault. Nichols was taken into custody for arraignment on multiple felony charges and bail was set at $350,000. He was transported to McKean County Jail without incident.
Harassment
Police responded to a report of harassment of a juvenile at a residence on Sweitzer Drive, Otto Township Oct. 24. The incident is under investigation.
Two people were arrested for harassing each other in an incident at a residence on Park Lane Drive, Port Allegany borough Nov. 16. The 35-year-old male and 35-year-old female got into an argument that turned physical and both were cited in district court.
DUI
A 24-year-old male of Pittsburgh was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2006 Nissan Altima on Forman Street, Bradford City Nov. 6. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 64-year-old man of Mt. Jewett was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2012 Nissan Juke on East Main Street, Mt. Jewett Boro, Nov. 9.
Theft of vehicle parts
Police are looking for whoever stole a catalytic converter off a small school bus parked in a school bus parking lot near 184 Main St., Eldred Borough between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,200. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Drug possession
A 56-year-old Franklinville, N.Y. woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2014 Jeep Patriot on East Main St., Bradford City Nov. 11. Charges are pending in district court.
Jeffrey Parulski, 37, of Prattsburgh, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2018 Ram pick-up truck on Main St., Eldred Borough Nov. 6. Charges will be filed in district court.
Rosemary Snyder, 56, of Sykesville, was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2017 Ford Escape on Burning Well Road, Sergeant Township Nov. 12. She was also found to be under the influence of intoxicants.
A 31-year-old woman of Bradford was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Kendall Ave., Bradford City Nov. 12.