Strangulation
Anthony Fenton, 38, of Bradford was arrested for an assault that occurred on June 22 at a location on Route 6, Keating Township. He is currently in the McKean County Jail. Charges will be filed in district court.
Anthony Fenton, 38, of Bradford was arrested for an assault that occurred on June 22 at a location on Route 6, Keating Township. He is currently in the McKean County Jail. Charges will be filed in district court.
John-Jay Rhodes, 41, of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Route 155, Eldred Township July 2.
Michael McChesney, 55, of Youngsville escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Lafayette Township July 3. McChesney was traveling south in a 2013 Honda CRV when he hit a deer attempting to avoid another deer that had attempted to enter the roadway. He then drove under a tree and hit a limb, smashing the windshield. The vehicle was towed from the scene. McChesney was wearing a seat belt.
