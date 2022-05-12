DUI
A 51-year-old Bradford man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Toyota Rav4 sport utility vehicle on East Main Street, Bradford City May 8. He was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A 60-year-old Bradford man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2002 Cadillac Deville on Route 6, Wetmore Township May 7. He was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Dog law violation
Police are investigating a report of a dog law violation on East Clay Road, Hamlin Township May 9. John Myers, 81, of Smethport was arrested in the incident.
Theft of motor vehicle
Police are investigating a theft of a 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac stolen from a residence on Kings Run Road, Ceres Township May 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Dissemination of intimate image
Police are investigating a report of intimate images being sent to a 10-year-old girl in Lafayette Township April 24.
DUI crash
A 21-year-old Eldred man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after he rear-ended a 2017 Buick Encore traveling on Main Street, Eldred April 29. The arrestee was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry when the collision occurred. Charges are pending lab test results.
Drug possession
A 20-year-old Allegany, N.Y. man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu on Bolivar Drive, Foster Township April 30. Charges are pending lab test results.
Cory Mead, 44, of New York, N.Y., was arrested for drug possession and DUI following a traffic stop on Congress Street, Bradford City May 1. Charges are pending in district court.
Adam Petersen, 33, of Allegany, N.Y., was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2018 Ford Escape on Clarence Street, Bradford City May 5. It was found Mead was in possession of illicit drugs and paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
Harassment
Police are investigating a report of an assault of a 6-year-old girl in Keating Township May 2.
Police are investigating a Child Line report of bruising on a 5-year-old girl in Liberty Township April 1.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a reported scam against a 66-year-old man of Smethport on May 4.
Criminal mischief
A 19-year-old male of Bradford incarcerated at McKean County Jail, was arrested for damaging a fence at the jail May 3. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft of vehicle parts
A Port Allegany man was the victim of theft when someone took two catalytic converters off a Ford F-150 pick-up truck from a residence on Route 155 within the past week. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.