Terroristic threats
Thomas Sink, 63, of Gifford, was arrested for making terroristic threats after police were dispatched to a location on Northland Road Sept. 11. The victim, a 58-year-old man, of Rew, said that Sink threatened to shoot him in the head with a rifle over a property line dispute. Sink was charged in district court.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Douglas Hale, 44, of Friendship, N.Y., after police were dispatched to investigate an incident involving terroristic threats. Police said Hale allegedly threatened the life of a 40-year-old man of Port Allegany on Sept. 13.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever burglarized a residence on Main Street, Otto Township Sept. 15. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI-drugs
Amy Simes, 42, of Bradford, was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet Impala on Route 219, Bradford Township Sept. 13. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 38-year-old woman from Warren was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2008 Dodge Avenger on Bolivar Drive, Foster Township Aug. 21. Charges are pending drug test results.
DUI-alcohol
A 26-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on Edwards Street Bradford City, Sept. 18. Charges are pending blood test results.
A 28-year-old Bradford man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2017 Subaru Legacy Outback on Elm Street, Bradford City Sept. 17. Charges are pending blood test results.
A 68-year-old man from Kersey, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants at a scheduled DUI checkpoint on Fairview Road, Fox Township Sept. 4. Charges are pending in district court.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a report of unknown individuals attempting to remove road signs along Kings Run Road, Ceres Township Sept. 16.
Crashes
Donovan L. Raymond, 50, of Smethport suffered a suspected minor injury and William L. Gross, 55, and his passenger, Cari A. Gross, 53, both of Smethport, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Liberty Township Sept. 14. Raymond was stopped on Brooklynside Road in a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 attempting to make a left turn onto Route 6 when the Toyota was hit from behind by a 2020 Jeep Cherokee operated by Gross. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts and did not require medical assistance. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Amy L. Boyer, 34, of Smethport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Lafayette Township, Sept. 17. Boyer was traveling west in a 2013 Suzuki VL800 motorcycle when a deer entered the roadway and she was unable to avoid hitting it. The bike slid along the roadway for about 25 feet and Boyer was transported to the hospital by private party. The bike was towed from the scene.
Anthony A. Ray, 40, of Mount Jewett, and his passenger, April L. Yoder, 40, of Mount Jewett, both escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township Sept. 10. Ray was traveling west in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee when a deer entered the roadway and Ray was unable to avoid hitting it. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The Jeep sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Found property
Police are looking for the owner of a .177 caliber BB gun that was found on Route 155, Annin Township Sept. 17.
Assault
Laura Ladlee, of Smethport, was arrested for assault following a domestic incident at a location on West Valley Road, Keating Township Sept. 6. Charges were filed in district court.