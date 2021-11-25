Harassment
A 40-year-old Eldred man was arrested for harassment following a domestic violence incident at a residence in Ceres Township Nov. 11. Charges were filed in district court.
Two 18-year-old women of Kane were arrested and charged with harassment after they had a physical altercation at a residence on JoJo Road, Wetmore Township Oct. 30.
Crashes
Alex K. Payne, 27, of Shinglehouse, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Ceres Township Nov. 19. Payne was traveling north in a 2013 GMC Acadia when he lost control of the vehicle. The car left the roadway and hit a residence, rotating 180 degrees and hit the residence again. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel. He was wearing a seat belt. There were no injuries reported at the residence and the vehicle was towed.
Cody G. Austin, 25, of Shinglehouse, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Ceres Township Nov. 19. Austin was traveling north in a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck when he lost control of the vehicle and rotated 90 degrees, hitting a tree off the roadway, where the truck came to rest. The truck was towed from the scene. Austin was wearing a seat belt.
A deer in the road was hit by a motorist on Route 6, Hamlin Township Nov. 15. The driver was traveling west in a 2017 Ford Escape when the deer crossed into the road into the path of the SUV. The driver attempted to avoid hitting the deer but it was unavoidable. The vehicle sustained minimal damage and was driven from the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt and told police he was traveling at 55 mph.
DUI
A 54-year-old male from Lackawanna, N.Y. was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 446, Eldred Township Nov. 21. He was discovered to be driving under the influence and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harry Stalker, 66, of Lutz, Fla., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner on Route 59, Lafayette Township Nov. 18. He was determined to be driving under the influence of intoxicants, was unable to post bail and remanded to the McKean County Jail.
Drug possession
James Brunson, 39, of Altoona, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2004 Saturn on Route 219, Lafayette Township. He was in possession of a controlled substance and charges will be filed in district court.
Theft
A 30-year-old Port Allegany woman was the victim of theft of a portable heater from a garage at her residence in Liberty Township Nov. 13. The investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle fire
Police were dispatched to a vehicle fire in a wooded area off of Roberts Road, Lafayette Township, Nov. 13. Anyone with investigation is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Public drunkenness
Rieley Connor, 20, of Smethport, was arrested after police were dispatched to the Smethport Car Wash and found him standing inside the car wash with his head against a wall. He was under the influence of multiple controlled substances and taken into custody. He was cited for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.