Jacob S. Coffman, 19, of Rixford, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 346, Otto Township Feb. 28, as did the second driver, Michael G. Ogilvie, 64, of Duke Center and passenger, a 14-year-old male of Eldred. Coffman was traveling west in a 2007 Toyota Camry attempting to make a right-hand turn at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of the car, crossed over the center line, and hit a 2011 Ford Econoline E150 van. The Honda then continued off the road and hit a guide rail head on, where it came to rest. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. All three occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts and were not injured. Coffman was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.

