Crashes
Jacob S. Coffman, 19, of Rixford, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 346, Otto Township Feb. 28, as did the second driver, Michael G. Ogilvie, 64, of Duke Center and passenger, a 14-year-old male of Eldred. Coffman was traveling west in a 2007 Toyota Camry attempting to make a right-hand turn at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of the car, crossed over the center line, and hit a 2011 Ford Econoline E150 van. The Honda then continued off the road and hit a guide rail head on, where it came to rest. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. All three occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts and were not injured. Coffman was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.
Crystal L. Bauserman, 27, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Liberty Township. Her passenger, 30-year-old Kyle W. Books, also of Port Allegany, also was not injured. Bauserman was traveling west in a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer when the car hit a patch of ice on the roadway. Due to speed at the time of the crash, she lost control of the car and hit an embankment off the east shoulder, then came back onto the roadway and came to rest on the shoulder of the road. She was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and there were no injuries reported.
Daniel R. Potter, 38, of Russell, escaped injury, as did passengers Sara R. Potter, 36, of Warren and Bonnie J. Conger, 63, of Carendon, in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Corydon Township March 4. A third passenger, 19-year-old Harmony Vega of Russell, suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to Bradford Regional Medical Center by Bradford Area ambulance for treatment of her injuries. Potter was traveling east in a 2005 Toyota Sienna mini-van when he began to lose control on the snow and slush covered roadway. The van began to spin into the oncoming lane of travel before hitting an embankment. The van spun again and hit a ditch before coming to rest. All occupants were wearing seat belts. The van was towed from the scene.
Harassment
A 51-year-old Port Allegany woman was charged with harassment following a domestic incident at a residence on East Culter Road, Liberty Township Feb. 27. A 56-year-old male of Port Allegany was also charged in district court.
An 84-year-old man of Wilcox was arrested following a report of harassment at a residence on Route 66, Wetmore Township March 2. The investigation is ongoing.
Disorderly conduct
A 59-year-old woman of East Smethport was arrested for disorderly conduct after police responded to a report of someone screaming outside near Allan Street and Water Avenue, Keating Township, Feb. 21.
Theft by deception
A 50-year-old woman of Mt. Jewett was the victim of a Verizon scam at Gallup Avenue, Mt. Jewett Feb. 25. The investigation is ongoing.
A 25-year-old male of Port Allegany reported on Feb. 22 that someone had used his Social Security number to try and apply for a job. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault of a minor
Police are investigating a suspected child abuse incident in Otto Township March 1.