Burglaries
State police are investigating burglaries of two locations on Route 321, Wetmore Township between July 15 and July 18. An unknown actor burglarized two residences. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Peter T. Crum, 35, of Shinglehouse, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Ceres Township Aug. 4. Crum was traveling south in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he left the roadway and ran into the end of a guide rail. He was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Marlin T. Moyer, 25, of Eldred and his passenger Makaila P. Brown, 21, of Smethport, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on the McCrea Bridge, Eldred Township Aug. 6. The crash occurred when an unidentified vehicle traveling west crossed over the centerline and hit Moyer’s 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and then fled the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a white box truck with damage to the driver’s side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Raymond Eckert, 36, of Port Allegany, and another driver, Kathryn S. Moyer, 74, of Wellsville, and her passenger were uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township Aug. 6. Eckert was traveling west in a 2014 Ford Escape and Moyer was turning onto Route 6 from Route 46 when the collision occurred. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Two drivers escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township Aug. 5. Alan Chapman was traveling east in a 2013 Ford F-350 and Shawn Stankus was attempting to turn right into a private residence in a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder when the truck failed to stop in time and collided with the Pathfinder. The Pathfinder sustained heavy damage to the passenger side front and rear door. The Ford sustained minor damage to the front driver side bumper. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
A 31-year-old man of Cyclone was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to a residence on East Valley Road, Keating Township Aug. 2 for a report of a domestic incident. Charges will be filed in district court.
Jesse Poe, 34, of Lewis Run, was arrested for harassment after police responded to a report of a domestic incident that turned physical. It was determined Poe struck the victim. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 24-year-old Duke Center man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his car on Oil Valley Road, Otto Township July 29. Charges will be filed in district court.
Police are investigating an incident reported through Childline about a juvenile boy who had inappropriately touched his juvenile sister over clothing at a residence in Keating Township July 30.
