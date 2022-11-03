Theft by deception
A 52-year-old Shinglehouse man was the victim of a possible theft/fraud on Oct. 20. The investigation is ongoing.
Brittany Pincock, 32, of Ridgway, and James Bullers, 24, also of Ridgway, were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2005 Ford on Route 6, Hamlin Township Oct. 25.
Timothy Kaiser, 36, and Vincent Bauer, 45, both or Marienville, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2016 Fiat on Route 219, Lafayette Township Oct. 25. Charges are pending in district court.
Angilia Couser, 32, of Hazel Hurst, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Dakota on Route 6, Hamlin Township Oct. 25. Charges will be filed in district court
Michael Greisbaum, 34, of Roaring Branch, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2021 Chrysler on Roberts Street, Bradford City Oct. 23. He also was allegedly driving on a suspended license, DUI related. He was transported to BRMC for a blood draw.
Matthew Luke, 25, of Bradford, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu on Kendall Avenue, Foster Township Oct. 22. Luke was pulling into an empty parking lot and shut the car lights off. Police determined he was DUI on either alcohol or a controlled substance. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 44-year-old Shinglehouse woman was the victim of criminal mischief when someone tried to enter a building on the property on Falkner Road, Ceres Township and damaged the door. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
A 20-year-old man of Smethport was arrested for scattering rubbish on Kleisath Road, Keating Township Oct. 24. He was charged in district court.
Areas of patchy fog early. Abundant sunshine. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
