Endangering welfare of a child
A 36-year-old Bradford woman was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2010 Ford on Chestnut Street, Bradford City Dec. 21. It was determined that the vehicle operator was driving under the influence of a controlled substance with children in the vehicle. She was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw and charges are pending the results of blood alcohol testing.
Assault
Paul McMahon, 26, of Kane, was arrested after police responded to a report of an active domestic incident at Phillips Street, Mount Jewett Dec. 21. It was determined that a physical altercation had occurred between household members. McMahan was arraigned in district court and remanded to McKean County Jail.
DUI
A 61-year-ol Bradford man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2009 Ford on Gates Hollow Road, Bradford Township Dec. 19. Charges are pending blood test results.
A 33-year-old female from Eldred was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee on East Valley Road, Keating Township Dec. 21. Charges will be filed in district court pending blood test results.
A 50-year-old male of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2004 Dodge Chrysler on Summit Road, Foster Township Dec. 23. The driver was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw and charges are pending in district court.
A 35-year-old male from Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop of a 2005 Saab on State Street, Bradford Dec. 24. Charges are pending the results of blood testing.
A 42-year-old female of Port Allegany was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2004 Ford Freestar on Route 6, Keating Township Dec. 24. Charges are pending lab results.
Cruelty to animals
Jessica Renner, 39, of Port Allegany, was arrested following a report of cruelty to animals at 474 Lower Portage Road, Liberty Township Dec. 20. Police determined two horses were in a fenced field without shelter. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Evelyn Gurtman, 53, of Bradford, was arrested after police were dispatched to Route 46, Keating Township for a report of harassment. It was determined that Gurtman had called the 54-year-old female victim more than 20 times after being told to stop. She also called and left a voicemail threatening to harm the victim. The investigation is ongoing.
Underage drinking
A 19-year-old Port Allegany male was arrested for underage drinking following a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix on Route 155 Dec. 22. It was determined the male was in possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
Drug possession
Kaylee Welch, 22, of Smethport, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Main Street, Otto Township Dec. 21. She was charged in district court.
Eugene Holiday, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz on Route 219, Foster Township Dec. 22. Holiday was arraigned in district court.
Crashes
Justin J. Nearing, 44, of Ludlow, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamilton Township Dec. 16. Nearing was traveling west in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix attempting to negotiate a right hand curve when he lost control of the car on the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle left the road and flipped onto its roof, traveling about 100 feet before coming to rest in the west bound lane. Nearing was wearing a seat belt and was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel. The car was towed from the scene.
Jonathon T. Steward, 20, of Ludlow, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 321, Hamilton Township Dec. 20. Stewart was traveling north in a 2000 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck when he left the roadway for about 150 feet and hit a tree. Stewart left the scene prior to notifying police of the crash. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel. The truck was towed from the scene.
Sarah E. Howard, 56, of Bradford, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on North Open Brook Road, Annin Township Dec. 19. Howard was traveling south in a 2005 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. She left the roadway and hit a utility pole on the west side of the road. The car was towed from the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding.
Seth D. Howard, 31, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Red Mill Road, Norwich Township Dec. 24. Howard was traveling in a 2015 Chrysler 200 attempting to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway when he traveled off the road and hit a tree. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Emmet L. Mead, 79, of Turtlepoint, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 155, Eldred Township Dec. 25. Mead was traveling south in a 2000 Ford F250 Supercab pick-up truck when he hit an area of heavy slush on the roadway and drove off the road, hitting a utility pole. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding. The truck was towed from the scene.
Rape
Police are investigating a report of a step-brother having sex with his sister when she was 7-years-old and he was 13, from 2015 to 2016 at a location in Keating Township.
Harassment
Two men, a 24-year-old from Kane and a 67-year-old from Bradford, were arrested for harassment against a 63-year-old woman of Bradford at West Washington Street, Corydon Township Dec. 18. Charges were filed in district court.