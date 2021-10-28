Escape
Police are looking for Chaz Zawatski, 30, of Bradford, who checked himself out of a treatment facility after being transported there from the McKean County Jail. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft-motor vehicle
Police are looking for Ernest Robinson, 37, of Bolivar, N.Y., after he allegedly stole a 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac from a 32-year-old Shinglehouse man on Oct. 22. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a parking lot by the Olean Police Department, Olean, N.Y. The vehicle was impounded by the Olean Police Department. Charges have been filed and an arrest warrant issued for Robinson, who has not been located. The investigation is on-going.
Defiant trespass
An 18-year-old Port Allegany woman reported someone had trespassed on property at 366 Wildwood Drive, Liberty Township Oct. 9. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Matthew Windsor, 51, of Eldred, was arrested for harassment following an incident at 300 Main Street, Eldred on Oct. 18 during which he allegedly shoved the victim. Charges were filed in district court.
Crashes
Austin M. Smith, 18, of Mapleton Dep, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 448, Eldred Township Oct. 18. Smith was traveling north in a 2008 GMC 5500 when the vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch. He was wearing a seat belt and refused transport to a medical facility by Eldred Township Fire Department ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Derek J. McClain, 19, of Smethport, and his passenger, Wyatt J. Yocum, 19, of Kane, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Keating Township Oct. 18. McClain was traveling south in a 2019 Ram Cargo Van when a deer entered the roadway about 7:30 a.m. and he hit it, causing disabling damage to the vehicle, which was towed from the scene. Both vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts and refused transport to a medical facility.
DUI crash
A 53-year-old Bradford woman was arrested after she crashed her 2017 Fiat on Route 646, Keating Township Oct. 22. She was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants, and transferred to a medical facility for treatment of her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
A 30-year-old man from Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a Trek bicycle on Campus Drive and Wagner Avenue, Bradford City for a traffic violation. He was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending lab results.
Jody Britton, 32, of Smethport, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2018 GMC vehicle on South Brooklynside and North Brooklynside roads, Liberty Township Oct. 14. He was taken to UPMC Cole for a blood draw. Charges are pending.