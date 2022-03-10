Crashes
Drew E. Flanagan, 33, of Bradford, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Olean Road, Feb. 26. Flanagan was traveling east in a 2015 Honda Civic when he lost control of the car and drove off the road, hitting a guide rail on the opposite side of the road. He then crossed back over both lanes of travel and went off the road. Flanagan was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
All three occupants of two vehicles involved in a crash on Route 59, Lafayette Township March 1 suffered injuries and were transported to medical facilities for treatment. Sarah R. Dibble, 29, of Lewis Run, was traveling west in a 2019 Dodge Durango when she rear-ended a 2019 Kia Forte operated by Stephanie M. Eaton II, 36, of Eldred. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The occupants of the Forte, including a passenger in the Forte, Tasha L. Cauvel, 30, of Bradford, were not wearing seat belts. Dibble was wearing a seat belt.
Drug possession
Shawn Lingaton, 34, of Limestone, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2016 Jeep on Route 219, Foster Township March 1 after police found him to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
Violation of ignition interlock
A 38-year-old man of Bradford was arrested after police observed an equipment violation and a traffic stop was conducted on a 2014 Toyota. Police determined that the operator was driving without an ignition interlock device when required.
Cruelty to animals
On March 4, police were dispatched to the area of 9288 Route 6, Hamlin Township for a report of an injured dog in the roadway. Troopers transported the dog to the McKean County SPCA for treatment of injuries but were unable to locate the owner of the dog. An individual had been seen earlier in the day walking the dog in the same area in which it was found. The cause of the animal’s injuries is under investigation. The dog is described as a brown pit bull with a camouflage collar. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
DUI
Charles Sherwood, 57, of Kane, was arrested March 3 following a crash investigation from a prior hit and run incident involving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Buena Vista Highway, Jones Township, Elk County. While police were on scene, an additional vehicle arrived, and the operator, Kane, was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and placed under arrest. He was then transported to UPMC Kane for a blood draw. Charges are pending in district court.
Theft
Police are investigating a report of trade and commerce fraud in Wetmore Township March 1.
An 81-year-old man of Norwich Township was the victim of theft after he sent $1,750 to an unknown suspect after being told he had won a large sum of money. Police warn of any calls of this sort being a scam and not to send money to someone you don’t know.
Criminal mischief
PennDOT, Cyclone was the victim of criminal mischief when an unknown person shot two small caliber rounds and one shotgun round through a stop sign on Lower Lindholm Road, Hamlin Township between March 4 and March 6. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.