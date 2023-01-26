Crash
Makieya A. McGuire, 18, of Mt. Jewett, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Sergeant Township Jan. 17. McGuire was traveling south in a 2006 Chrysler Sebring when she lost control of the car due to driving too fast for conditions and hit an embankment, overturning onto its roof. Minor injuries were reported on scene, but she was not transported to any medical facility. She was wearing a seat belt. She was charged with speeding.
Police assisted on scene by Mt. Jewett Fire Department, Kane Fire Department and Bradford City EMS.
A 45-year-old Bradford man was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2022 Toyocar van on Kennedy Street, Bradford City Jan. 18. Charges were filed in district court.
Stalking
Shawn Thornton, 44, of Ludlow, was arrested following a stalking incident of a 54-year-old male of Kane on West Main Street, Hamilton Township Jan. 8. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
A 21-year-old male of Port Allegany and a 20-year-old female of Austin borough were arrested for harassment following a physical altercation with a 23-year-old male of Coudersport regarding damage to a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck at a location on Port Emporium Road, Liberty Township Jan. 6. Non-traffic citations were filed in district court.
Theft
Police are investigating a reported theft from a residence on Shawmut Grade Road, Sergeant Township Jan. 15.
Dog law violation
A 41-year-old man of Cyclone was arrested for a dog law violation at a residence on Shady Nook Lane, Lafayette Township Jan. 15. A charge was filed in district court.