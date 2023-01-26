Crash

Makieya A. McGuire, 18, of Mt. Jewett, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Sergeant Township Jan. 17. McGuire was traveling south in a 2006 Chrysler Sebring when she lost control of the car due to driving too fast for conditions and hit an embankment, overturning onto its roof. Minor injuries were reported on scene, but she was not transported to any medical facility. She was wearing a seat belt. She was charged with speeding.

