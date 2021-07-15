Strangulation
A 24-year-old Port Allegany man was arrested and charged with strangulation of a 25-year-old female victim after police were notified of a domestic incident that occurred on Route 155, Liberty Township July 7. Police said the suspect grabbed the victim by the throat and arm during an altercation causing injury. He was jailed at the McKean County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Crashes
Jason P. Schaeffer, 44, of Bellefonte escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, at the Nittany Minit Mart, Keating Township July 8. Police said Schaeffer, who was in a 2018 Ford Transit, backed out of a parking space and failed to judge the distance between his vehicle and a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck that was parked with no occupants in the vehicle. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township July 9. A 2008 Kia Sedona was traveling north behind a 208 Ford Explorer when the Explorer began to slow down in an attempt to make a right hand turn onto Frontier Lane. The Sedona failed to slow down and hit the Explorer. Both vehicles were driven from the scene to a safe location.
Assault with bodily injury
Four people were arrested following a report of an assault at a location on Route 6, Keating Township July 1. They include a 30-year-old male from Bradford, a 31-year-old male from Bradford, a 28-year-old male from Eldred and a 19-year-old male from Bradford. The investigation continues.
Harassment with physical contact
A 35-year-old man from Lewis Run was arrested and charged with harassment after he allegedly pushed a 60-year-old Gifford man during a verbal altercation.
A 32-year-old man from Olean, N.Y. was the victim of harassment during an altercation in Ceres Township July 5. The investigation continues.
Identity theft
A 58-year-old man from Kane was the victim of identity theft when someone filed an unemployment claim for $1,138 in his name on July 7.
A 54-year-old man Eldred man was the victim of a scam when someone filed an unemployment claim in his name July 9.
A 53-year-old woman from Cyclone was the victim of a scam when someone opened an unemployment claim in her name on July 9.
DUI-alcohol
A 34-year-old woman from Pittsburgh was arrested after she crashed her 2009 Subaru Forester at 63 Northwest Road, Wetmore Township July 10. During the investigation, it was determined by police that the operator was driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges will be filed in district court.
Drug possession
Titina Sims, 52, of Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2012 Subaru Outback on Route 219, Foster Township May 25. Police said she was found to have marijuana in the vehicle. Charges are pending.
Audrey Akins, 35, of Kane, was arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Forest Road, Hamilton Township July 3. Police said they found her to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed in district court.
DUI-drugs
A 24-year-old man from Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2010 Ford on Corwin Lane, Foster Township July 8, Charges are pending blood test results.
A 40-year-old man from Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville on East Corydon Street, Bradford City, July 10. During the stop, police said it was discovered that the driver was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw and charges are pending blood test results.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating two cases of criminal mischief that occurred between July 6 and 7. A 73-year-old man from Kane reported criminal mischief at his property on Chemical Works Road, Wetmore Township July 6, and a 60-year-old New Brighton man reported damage to electrical equipment at his property on Bliss Hill Road, Hamilton Township July 7. The value of the box at the camp was valued at $500. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.