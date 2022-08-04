Crashes
Joshua D. Parker, 40, of Spartanburg, S.C., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street, Otto Township July 25. Parker was traveling west in a 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer when he entered a closed off construction zone and while attempting to turn around, he became stuck on Route 346. He was wearing a seat belt.
Clinton L. Williams. 24, of Duke Center, suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Oil Valley Road, Otto Township July 29. His passenger, Marisa D. Jenkins, 22, of Clarksburg, W.V., also suffered a suspected serious injury. Williams was traveling south in a 2009 Ford Focus when he lost control of the car, causing it to spin. It hit a mailbox and then an embankment, went airborne and then overturned multiple times. Both occupants were transported to the hospital by Otto Township Fire and EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. The car was towed from the scene. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
DUI
A 49-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2022 Toyota Tacoma on Festival Way, Bradford City July 23. Charges are pending.
Three teenagers, two 17-year-old boys and one 18-year-old boy were arrested after they hit several traffic cones while driving in a 2005 Ford on Derrick Road, Foster Township July 10. They were located and determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending in district court.
Theft
Emmanuel Baptist Church, Main Street, Eldred Borough, was the victim of theft on June 21 after someone took chicken barbecue grills from the property. Police said at about 4:25 p.m. someone in a white pick-up truck with a black bed was seen taking the grills and leaving the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Scattering rubbish
Leon Hughes, 44, of Buffalo, N.Y. was arrested following a complaint of scattering rubbish on Arline Road, Eldred Township July 6. It was determined Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property. He was charged in district court.
A 19-year-old male of Roulette was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2005 Subaru on Skinner Creek Road, Liberty Township July 9. Charges are pending in district court.
Criminal mischief
A 34-year-old man of Keating Township was the victim of criminal mischief after someone smashed out the rear window on his 2010 Ford Edge at a residence on East Valley Road, Keating Township July 29. Damage was determined to be $700. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
A 39-year-old woman of Ceres Township was the victim of criminal mischief after someone discharged a paintball gun at her residence on Bells Run Road July 22.
A 22-year-old Annin Township woman reported that someone broke a window on her trailer home with a rock. The value of the window was $250. The incident was believed to have happened around July 31, between 2:30 and 5 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Harassment
Stanley Cornelius, 51, of Port Allegany, was arrested for harassment after he struck a 16-year-old girl of Eldred Township at a residence on Hillside Road, Eldred Township July 29.