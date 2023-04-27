Crashes

Draven M. Gibbons, 26, of Shinglehouse escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Ceres Township April 17. Gibbons was traveling south in a 2004 Ford Ranger pick-up truck when he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle. He went off the road and hit a traffic sign and then a ditch, then went airborne while overturning 180 degrees and landing on its roof. He then rolled up an embankment, landing upright. The truck was towed from the scene. Gibbons, who was wearing a seat belt, was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the road.

