Crashes
Draven M. Gibbons, 26, of Shinglehouse escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Ceres Township April 17. Gibbons was traveling south in a 2004 Ford Ranger pick-up truck when he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle. He went off the road and hit a traffic sign and then a ditch, then went airborne while overturning 180 degrees and landing on its roof. He then rolled up an embankment, landing upright. The truck was towed from the scene. Gibbons, who was wearing a seat belt, was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the road.
Katelyn M. Clark, 31, of Johnsonburg, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Lindholm Road, Hamlin Township April 14. Clark was traveling in a 2017 Ford Escape when she went off the road while negotiating a left curve in the road and hit a tree. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Clark was transported to UPMC Kane for treatment and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was wearing a seat belt.
Theft
Police are investigating the theft of a black guitar valued at $100 from a 45-year-old Smethport man on East Valley Road, Keating Township April 12. The investigation is ongoing.
Disorderly conduct
Michael Jones, 22, of Port Allegany was arrested following a dispute between neighbors at Miles Lane, Annin Township April 18. Jones shut off the 65-year-old male victim’s water supply after previously being told not to do so. Charges will be filed in district court.
Assault
A 15-year-old female of Lewis Run borough was charged with assault after a physical altercation occurred between her and a 54-year-old female of Lewis Run at a location on Main Street, Lewis Run borough April 18. Involved was a 2016 Jeep.
Indecent assaults
Police are investigating several incidents of indecent assault or corruption of minors involving minor children that have occurred or been reported to police over the past week.
Strangulation
An 18-year-old male of Mt. Jewett was arrested for strangulation following a domestic incident at a residence on Lumber Street, Mt. Jewett April 21. He was remanded to the McKean County Jail following arraignment in district court.