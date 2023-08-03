Crashes
Joseph W. Reed, 22, of Bradford, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his 2019 GMC Acadia on East Main Street, Bradford City July 6. He was wearing a seat belt and suffered a minor injury, but was not transported to any medical facility.
Michael P. Coleman, 24, of Port Allegany, suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Kent Hollow Road, Keating Township July 19 and his passenger, Eleanor R. Monicivias, 25, of Port Allegany, suffered an injury of unknown severity. Coleman was traveling south in a 2006 Toyota Camry when he lost control of the vehicle on a left-hand curve and drove off the shoulder of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne and overturned onto its roof. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and were transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center via Port Allegany Ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Brian A. Tobola, 48, of Olean, N.Y., suffered a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township July 28. A second driver, Carl E. Jones Jr., 41, of Eldred, also suffered a suspected minor injury. Both drivers were traveling north, Tobola in a 2016 Ram 2500 pick-up truck and Jones in a 2016 Honda Civic when the truck began to hydroplane on the wet road, traveled off the right side of the road and back onto the road and into the left passing lane, where the Honda was and both vehicles went across the road and into the guide rail. Both came to rest in the passing lane. Neither driver was transported to any medical facility. Both were wearing seat belts.
Darlene K. Dorward, 67, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Keating Township July 26. Dorward was traveling east in a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox when she fell asleep at the wheel and hit a guiderail, riding it for about 20 feet before coming to final rest, sustaining disabling damage. Route 59 was shut down for about 30 minutes. The vehicle was towed from the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
Police are looking for a hit and run driver who damaged a mailbox on Looker Mountain Road, Otto Township July 28. The unknown driver was traveling west when they left the roadway and hit the mailbox. The vehicle then went into a yard, leaving tire marks. The vehicle then fled the scene. A neighbor reported it being a small white pick-up truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
DUI crash
Assault with a weapon
Joshua Armstrong, 40, of Mt. Jewett was arrested after police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Route 219 and Route 6, Hamlin Township July 18. Police said Armstrong intentionally used his 2015 Jeep to collide with the 20-year-old male victim’s 2013 Chevrolet Impala that was parked alongside the shoulder of the road. Armstrong was arraigned and remanded to McKean County Jail.
Assault serious bodily injury
A 79-year-old man of Port Allegany was seriously injured in an assault at a residence on Boylston Street, Bradford City June 9. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
A 20-year-old woman of Chesapeake, Va., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck on Route 219, Hamlin Township July 11. She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Charges are pending in district court.
Michael Coleman, 24, of Port Allegany, was arrested after he crashed his car on Kent Hollow Road, Keating Township July 19. It was determined he was in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.
Possession drug paraphernalia
A 36-year-old man of Olean, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1992 Buick Port Emporium Road, Liberty Township July 17, where he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
DUI
A 39-year-old woman of Brookville was arrested following a traffic stop on a vehicle on Route 219, Lafayette Township July 1. It was determined she was in possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Strangulation
Charges were filed in a domestic incident on Main Street, Hamlin Township July 24, after it was determined the defendant assaulted the victim during a domestic disturbance.
Obstruction of justice
A 36-year-old man of Bradford was arrested f following a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on Route 219, Poster Township Jun5 during which he refused to identify himself or provide his name. He was removed from his vehicle and placed under arrest and remanded to the McKean County Jail. Charges were filed in district court.
Possession unstamped cigarettes
Nicola Fritz, 42, of Penfield, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2006 Nissan on Burning Well Road, Serjeant Township July 15. The operator was in possession of six cartons of unstamped cigarettes. Charges will be filed in district court.
Pamela Close, 68, of Fallen Timber, Pa., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox on Route 219, Sergeant Township July 25. It was determined she was in possession of unstamped cigarettes. Charges will be filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief after they were dispatched to a residence on Route 646, Keating Township July 3 for a report of damage to a 2011 Chevrolet Impala. The car had been keyed. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Harassment
Kala Goodreau, 27, of Port Allegany, was arrested for harassment with physical contact following an incident in which she hit the 24-year-old male victim in the face while at Busty Hearts Place on Route 155, Annin Township July 23. Charges will be filed in district court.
Simple harassment
Jason Conner, 39, of Bradford, was arrested after police were dispatched to a domestic incident at a residence on Westline Road, Lafayette Township July 15. Police said Conner struck two victims, a 38-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, causing injury. He was subsequently arrested and arraigned and remanded to McKean County Jail.
Criminal mischief
State police are looking for whoever shot a .22 caliber bullet through the front window of a residence on Summer Lane, Hamilton Township July 16. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Simple trespass
Deborah McKinney, 50, of Lewis Run, was arrested after she trespassed on private property on Main Street, Lewis Run Borough July 23. A non-traffic citation was filed in district court.
Disorderly conduct
Kathleen Dietz, 52, of Bradford, was arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident at the Lick N Sip, 38, Main St., Mt. Jewett Borough July 23. Police were dispatched to do a welfare check on Dietz, who was reported to be acting erratically after she got her ATC stuck on a trail and was brought to the business by other ATV riders. She was told to leave the premises, which she did, but then the Mt. Jewett VFW contact state police to report that Dietz was there and acting disorderly and refusing to leave. Police attempted to place her in custody and when actively refused. She was arrested following a brief struggle, arraigned in district court and jailed at McKean County Jail.