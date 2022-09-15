DUI
A 50-year-old Bradford man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Euclid Avenue, Bradford City Sept. 4. Charges are pending lab test results.
Please call our customer service team at 570-724-2287 or email dtaylor@tiogapublishing.com.
A 49-year-old man of Varysburg was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2009 GMC Sierra on Jackson Avenue, Bradford City Sept. 2.
Rodney Pearson, 51, of Tonawanda, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2012 Toyocar van on South Avenue, Bradford City. Charges are pending in district court.
A 19-year-old man of Rixford was arrested for possession of alcoholic beverages while underage following a traffic stop of a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Looker Mountain Trail, Otto Township Sept. 2.
Police are investigating a sexual offense against a minor that allegedly occurred in Keating Township Sept. 1.
A 60-year-old woman was the victim of theft by deception when someone filed an unemployment claim in her name on Nov. 15, 2021. The incident is under investigation.
A 52-year-old man of Eldred was arrested for allegedly threatening an 8-year-old child on Sept. 6 in Eldred Borough.
Police are investigating a report of scattered rubbish on Prospect Hill Road, Keating Township Aug. 11. Charges are pending in district court.
