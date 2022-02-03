Death investigation
Police are investigating the death of a 90-year-old man in Eldred Township Jan. 26.
Theft
A 30-year-old Smethport man was arrested for the alleged theft of an S tool Snap-On code reader worth $4,500 and an Ezviz security system hard drive worth $75 from a Bradford man between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25. Police are investigating the incident.
Possession of drugs/paraphernalia
A 26-year-old Bradford woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge Stratus on Route 46, Keating Township Jan. 15.
A 20-year-old Orwigsburg woman and a 21-year-old Verona man were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a check on a disabled 2009 Subaru Legacy Outback on Route 219, Sergeant Township Jan. 18.
A 58-year-old Kane man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2011 Mazda 3 on Birth Street, Kane Borough Jan. 24.
A 20-year-old Portville, N.Y. woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2013 Chevrolet on Route 44, Ceres Township Jan. 26.
Francis Kramer, 38, of Cyclone, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford on Route 66, Kane Borough Jan. 27. Kramer had a warrant out for his arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
Crashes
Bradley A. Paulson, 57, of Mt. Jewett, escaped injury in a hit and run crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township Jan. 24. Paulson was traveling south in a 2019 Mack truck when the truck was hit by a white Chevrolet pick-up truck which fled the scene. The Mack truck sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. The Chevy has major front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Brock D. Veilleux, 21, of Smethport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township Jan. 29. Veilleux was traveling north in a 2018 Ford Ecosport when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a snowbank on the southbound shoulder. The vehicle then traveled into a field, sustaining disabling damage to the underneath of the vehicle. Veilleux was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Benjamin R. Donaldson, 25, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township Jan. 28. Donaldson was traveling north in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he hit a patch of ice on the roadway and lost control of the truck. The truck went off the roadway, hit a ditch and a tree. His passenger, Liana JJ, 43, of Buffalo, NY. also escaped injury in the crash. Neither was wearing a seat belt. Donaldson was cited for speeding.
Public drunkenness
Dustin Crosby, 20, of Coudersport, was arrested for underage drinking, trespassing and public drunkenness after he was caught trespassing at the state police barracks at Lewis Run.
ID theft
A 45-year-old Rexford man was the victim of identity theft after he was notified on Jan. 28 that another individual was receiving unemployment checks in his name.