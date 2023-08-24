Crashes
Gavin M. Miller, 21, and Brianna M. Holton, 20, both of Duke Center, suffered suspected minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Oil Valley Road, Otto Township Aug. 7. A three-year-old girl in a child safety seat was uninjured. Miller was traveling in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he became distracted by a bee in the vehicle and swerved off the roadway. He was cited for failing to travel on the right side of the roadway. Both adult occupants were wearing seat belts.
Shannon M. Rounsville, 45, of Eldred, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street, Lewis Run Borough Aug. 14. Rounsville was traveling east in a 2021 Mazda 3 when she left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a bridge. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Rounsville was wearing a seatbelt. She was cited for failing to travel on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
Rexford Snyder, 66, of Port Allegany, was arrested following a report of harassment at a residence on Miles Lane, Annin Township Aug. 6. Charges were filed in district court.