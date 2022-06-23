Crashes
Bradley A. Frost, 51, of Eldred escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Skinner Creek Road, Liberty Township May 27. Frost was traveling south in a 1999 Nissan Pathfinder when he was unable to negotiate a right hand turn onto Skinner Creek Road and hit a tree. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was not transported to any medical facility. Frost fled the scene of the crash. He was cited for not making immediate notice of the accident to police.
Ashley M. Root, 23, of Bradford City, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Fire Road, Corydon Township June 8. Root and a passenger, Kolorado O. Banks, 22, also of Bradford City, were traveling north in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when Root failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the road and the vehicle drove off the road and hit a tree, sustaining disabling damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.
Trena P. Myers, 54, of Knox, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township June 7. Myers was traveling north in a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic when a deer entered the roadway and she was unable to avoid hitting it. She was wearing a seat belt.
Peter G. Whelan, 70, of Bradford City, was injured in a motorcycle crash on West Warren Road, Lafayette Township May 31. Whelan was traveling north on a 2005 Yamaha 1100 when a deer ran into the roadway and he hit it. Whelan was transported by medical helicopter to Erie County Medical Center and the bike was towed from the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
Drivers Destinee N. Frenz, 32, of Kane, escaped injury and Shirley J. Robinson, 69, of Kane, also escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Wetmore Township June 15. Both drivers were traveling east, Frenz in a 2018 Dodge Journey behind Robinson in a 1996 Ford Mustang when the Mustang slowed to make a turn and was hit by the Journey, causing disabling damage. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Frenz was cited for following to closely.
Theft of motor vehicle
Police are looking for whoever took a green 1997 Suzuki quadrunner from a location on Bingham Road, Lafayette Township between May 29 and June 5. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Drug possession
A 40-year-old man from Buffalo, N.Y. and a 47-year-old female from Orchard Park, N.Y., were arrested and will be charged in district court for drug possession following a traffic stop of a vehicle stopped alongside the road on West Washington Street, Corydon Township May 29. The driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and the passenger was in possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took PennDOT flags and damaged a construction sign in a construction zone on Route 446, Eldred Township June 8. The sign was valued at $300.
Harassment
A 28-year-old Sheffield woman and a 27-year-old Bradford man were arrested and charged in district court following a report of an assault at a residence on Old Tower Road, Lafayette Township June 19.
Disorderly conduct
Michael Holden, 41, of Rixford, was arrested following a noise complaint at 46 Columbia Hill Road, Otto Township June 8. Charges were filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
Daniel Vargas, 30, of Bradford City, was arrested and charged after he punched a mailbox at the McKean County Jail, Keating Township, causing $305 in damage. Charges will be filed in district court.
Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief at a business on Route 155, Annin Township June 18, during which a known male actor broke a camera in the parking lot of the location.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating a report of sexual assault of two victims of Port Allegany on June 9 in Liberty Township.
Police are investigating a report of indecent assault on a minor in McKean County between May 1 and May 31.
Dog law violation
A 28-year-old man of Eldred was arrested and charged for a dog law violation in Eldred Borough June 4.
A 47-year-old woman of Lewis Run was charged for violation of the dog law by failing to keep her dog within the premises at South Avenue, Lewis Run June 16.