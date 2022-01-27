Crashes
Troy C. Renner, 45, of Port Allegany, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Kim Hill Road, Roulette Township Jan. 13. Renner was traveling east operating a Can-Am Maverick XXC 1000 when he slid into a ditch and drive down into it before stopping. The operator left the scene of the crash and was later transported to Charles Cole Memorial Hospital by Port Allegany Ambulance for treatment of unknown injuries. He was discovered to be driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was cited for speeding.
Kevin I. Carrillo, 30, of Woodbridge, Va., suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Jan. 18. Carillo was traveling south in a 2006 Volvo VNL 670 when he hit the guid rail and lost control of the car, crossing the north bound lanes and hitting the embankment, then the guide rail, driving through it and coming to resent after hitting another embankment. He was transported by Lafayette Township Fire Department for further evaluation. He was cited for speeding. The car was towed from the scene.
Noah R. Schimp, 21, of Eldred, suffered a suspected minor injury and Jo A. Crandell, 61, of Eldred escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, Eldred Jan. 22. Schimp was traveling north in a 2013 Ford Focus behind Crandell, who was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla when the Focus rear-ended the Corolla, causing disabling damage to the Focus and minor damage to the Corolla. Schimp, who was not wearing a seat belt was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center by Phoenix Emergency Medical Services. Crandell, who was wearing a seat belt, was not transported to any medical facility. Schimp was cited for careless driving. During the medical exam, Schimp was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology results.
Terroristic threats
State police are investigating a physical altercation that occurred between neighbors on Looker Mountain Trail, Otto Township Jan. 18.
DUI
A 32-year-old Eldred man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on Route 446, Eldred Township Jan. 19.
A 33-year-old Bradford man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2001 Volkswagen on East Main Street, Foster Township Jan. 13. Charges are pending blood test results.
Tasha Cauvel, 30, of Bradford, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2013 Hyundai Elantra on Route 155, Eldred Township Jan. 23. Charges are pending in district court.
Ryan Thomas, 33, of Kane, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix on Bolivar Drive, Foster Township Jan. 22. Charges are pending in district court.
Harassment
Jeremy McFadden, 36, of Smethport was arrested and charged following a domestic incident at a residence on Reilly Hollow, Keating Township Jan. 21. The 42-year-old female victim was found to have visible recent injury.
Police are investigating a report of harassment at 24 Northland Road, Keating Township Jan. 21. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief at a residence on Main Street, Otto Township between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
Scattering rubbish
Kaden Reinard, 20, of Port Allegany was charged with scattering rubbish at property located at 5788 Port Emporium Road, Liberty Township Jan. 19.
Theft
A 62-year-old woman of Ludlow was the victim of theft when someone took an antique mirror from a residence on West Main Street, Hamilton Township Jan. 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
A 75-year-old woman of Mt. Jewett was the victim of theft after she sent a gift card to an unidentified person posing as an associate from Publisher’s Clearing House on Jan. 20. The investigation is continuing.
Disorderly conduct
Philip Haun, 28, of Eldred, was arrested for disorderly conduct following execution of an arrest warrant at 685 Fowler Brk., Eldred Township, Jan. 21 during which he actively resisted and fought with state troopers. He was subdued and placed in custody. Charges were filed in district court. Haun was also arrested for endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 19 involving a male child at the same address. The case is under investigation and pending additional charges.