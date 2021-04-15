Drug possession
Clorise Eles, 52, of Frenchville, was charged with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police made contact with a 2002 Ford F-150SLT that was stopped alongside Route 155, Annin Township April 4. Charges were filed in district court and Eles was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
Christopher Pringle, 38, of Port Allegany, was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2005 Subaru on Route 46, Keating Township after he was discovered to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court.
Christina Meeks, 42, of Lewis Run, and Darlene Minich, 55, of Lewis Run, were arrested following a traffic stop of a 1988 Buick on Route 59, Lafayette Township March 14 after they were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance and related paraphernalia Charges are pending in district court.
A 36-year-old man of Port Allegany was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer on South Main Street, Port Allegany April 5. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court.
A 44-year-old male and 48-year-old female, both of Bradford, were arrested following a welfare check on a 2004 Jaguar parked alongside Route 46, Keating Township April 4. The operator was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and the passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending blood test results.
DUI-combination
A 35-year-old Mount Jewett woman was arrested after contact was made with a 2017 Jeep that was stopped alongside Route 59, Keating Township April 10. Charges are pending in district court.
Cruelty to animals
Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty at a location on Route 219, Hamlin Township March 16. Police were dispatched to the location for a welfare check and found 43 dogs and one cat in poor living conditions. All animals were removed from the scene with assistance from McKean County SPCA.
Rape
Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on Edson Street, Eldred March 25.
Corruption of minors
Police are investigating a report of corruption of minors at Evans Drive, Lewis Run, between Dec. 1, 202 and April 9.
PFA violation
Bryan Adams, 41, of Dubois, was arrested for a protection from abuse violation at East Main Street, Mt. Jewett March 27. Charges were filed in district court.
A 42-year-old Mt. Jewett man was charged with a protection from abuse violation following an incident involving a verbal altercation at a location on East Main Street, Mt. Jewett April 10. He was taken into custody and arraigned in district court, then remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $15,000 straight bail.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took a BlackMax 3550 watt generator from a location on Annin Creek Road, Annin Township between March 27 and April 10. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
DUI-drugs
A 22-year-old Bradford man driving a 2009 Subaru Impreza was arrested at a DUI checkpoint on Route 219, Bradford City April 3. Charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance are pending blood test results.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever broke into an unoccupied residence on Route 6, Hamlin Township between April 6 and April 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.
Harassment
Tanna Ebeling, 22, of Bradford, was arrested for harassment following a report of a physical altercation at Busty Hearts Place, 1545 Route 155, Annin Township April 4. The victim reported that she was truck in the face with a closed fist by a Ebeling. Charges were filed in district court.
A 27-year-old male of Eldred was arrested for harassment following an incident at Cris Drive, Eldred April 4. Police said that the arrestee posted multiple shots of the victim’s text messages on social media. Charges were filed in district court.
Walker Smithmyer, 25, of Port Allegany, and Kayla Causer, 23, of Port Allegany, were both arrested following a domestic incident at 70 Roosevelt Ave., Liberty Township, April 4. Police said the two were arguing when they began shoving each other. Both were charged in district court with harassment.
DUI-alcohol
Dewayne Werts, 39 of Eldred, was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2020 GMC Terrain on Maple Street, Port Allegany April 2. Werts was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and charged in district court.
A 33-year-old Eldred man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a vehicle on Route 155, Eldred Township April 3. Charges are pending blood test results.
Austin Cornelius, 23, of Olean, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following an encounter with police alongside Annin Creek Road, Annin Township March 13. Police said Cornelius pulled the 2008 Jeep he was driving abruptly to the side of the road. Charges are pending.
A 26-year-old male of Smethport was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a hit and run crash on McClellan Avenue, Mt. Jewett, April 11. The operator of the vehicle that left the scene was found to have been DUI and was placed under arrest. Charges are pending blood test results. Involved vehicles were a 2004 Ford F-150 SLT and a 2019 Nissan.
A 23-year-old man of Olean, NY was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2008 Jeep Liberty on Main Street, Eldred, April 11. Charges are pending blood test results.
Todd Carter, 51, of Bradford, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala on East Main Street, Bradford City April 11. It was determined Carter was driving under the influence of intoxicants and appropriate charges will be filed, police said.
Scattering rubbish
A 32-year-old Eldred man was charged with scattering rubbish on private property along Route 466, Eldred Township April 1. Two bags of trash had been placed on the victim’s property.