Crashes
Sarah B. Wheaton, 25, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 155, Liberty Township Nov. 2. Wheaton was traveling north in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze when a deer entered the roadway, and she was unable to avoid hitting it. The crash caused disabling damage to the vehicle, which was towed from the scene. Wheaton was wearing a seat belt.
Feidan Chen, 41, of Flushing, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Oct. 31. Chen was traveling south in a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and lost control of the truck, crossing over the northbound lanes of travel and coming to rest in a jackknifed position on the shoulder of the northbound lane of travel. He was wearing a seat belt. The truck was towed from the scene.
Patricia A. Miller, 64, pf Mt. Jewett, suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on East Main Street, Mt. Jewett Borough Nov. 2. A passenger in the second vehicle, Eugene H. Lampman, 53, of Westfield, also was injured. The operator of the second vehicle, Tasha L. Lampman, 29, also of Westfield, was not injured. Miller was traveling east on Route 6 in a 2014 Ford F-150 XLT when she was distracted by something outside her vehicle and didn’t see the 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan stopped in the east bound lane of travel. She rear-ended the van, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. The vehicles were towed from the scene. The passenger was treated by EMS personnel from Mt. Jewett Area Ambulance Association.
Police are investigating a possible illegal firearm sale or transfer after information was received regarding an individual attempting to purchase a firearm in Ceres Township April 27, while not being authorized to do so.
Rape
Police are investigating an alleged rape that is alleged to have occurred 10-12 years ago in Wetmore Township.
Drug possession
A 30-year-old man of Shinglehouse was arrested after police were dispatched for a report of a suspicious vehicle at 3077 Bells Run Road, Ceres Township Oct. 21. It was determined after further investigation that the operator of the vehicle, a 2018, GMC Sierra pick-up truck, was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.