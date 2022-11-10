Crashes

Sarah B. Wheaton, 25, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 155, Liberty Township Nov. 2. Wheaton was traveling north in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze when a deer entered the roadway, and she was unable to avoid hitting it. The crash caused disabling damage to the vehicle, which was towed from the scene. Wheaton was wearing a seat belt.

