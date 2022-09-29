Theft
A Hammerhead knife in a case was reported stolen from a 54-year-old Eldred man Sept. 16 after a satellite TV technician was in the residence. Police are investigating the theft. The knife is valued at approximately $141.
Cory S. Shelander, 50, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township Sept. 23. Shelander was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was attempting to turn left onto Route 6 from the Nittany Minit Mart parking lot when it hit a 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Gary M. Herzog, 80, of Smethport. There were no injuries, but the Escape had to be towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Shelander was cited in the crash.
A 44-year-old Bradford man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on South Avenue, Bradford Township Sept. 25. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 22-year-old Lewis Run man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2005 Jeep on Boylston Street, Bradford City Sept. 24. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 41-year-old Rixford man was arrested for trespassing on private property on Columbia Hill Road, Otto Township Sept. 24. Charges were filed in district court.
Police are investigating a report of a protection from abuse violation involving a juvenile in McKean County on Sept. 23.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
More clouds than sun. High 63F. Winds light and variable.
