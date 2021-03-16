DUI crash on drugs
Robert Hamilton, 30, of Port Allegany, was arrested after police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 1998 VW Jetta on Route 155 North near the intersection of Champlin Hill Road March 12, and the operator attempted to flee in the vehicle. A pursuit ensued onto Route 46, and into Smethport, where he failed to negotiate an intersection and crashed through private property. He was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw. He was then transported to McKean County Jail on a probation detainer. Charges will be filed following blood test results.
Hamilton also was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1998 VW Jetta on Route 6, Liberty Township March 9. Police said Hamilton was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia and he also was a DUI suspended driver, and a habitual offender. Charges will be filed in district court.
Drug possession
Mara Nicklas, 19, of James City, and Zachary Zilkofski, 20, of Kane, were both arrested following a traffic stop on a 2003 Subaru Impreza on Wood Street March 11. During the stop, police determined that the operator was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. A search led to the discovery of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The driver was transported to UPMC Kane for a legal blood draw and charges are pending blood results. A passenger will also be charged for possession of a controlled substance.
Vincent Langworthy, 33, of Port Allegany, was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu on North Main Street on March 7. Police determined that the passenger in the car, Langworthy, was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 24-year-old male of Kane and 26-year-old male of Wilcox were arrested following a traffic stop of a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu on Biddle Street, Kane, on March 10,The driver was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and the passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court.
A 32-year-old male of Eldred was arrested following a traffic stop on Barnum Road, Eldred Township March 13, and he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court.
Harassment with physical contact
Gordon Eschrich, 46, of Mount Jewett, was arrested following a domestic incident at a residence on Boyd Street March 9. Police determined that a physical altercation had occurred between Eschrich and a 19-year-old victim. Charges were filed in district court.
Crashes
Cheryl D. Rafferty, 60, of Dubois, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash involving a deer on Route 155, Liberty Township, March 6. Rafferty was traveling north in a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek when she hit a deer that entered the roadway in the path of her vehicle. She was wearing a seat belt.
Tiffany J. Whitehurst, 32, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township March 10. Whitehurst was traveling north in a Dodge Caravan when a deer ran out into the roadway into her path. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Whitehurst was wearing a seat belt.
Allison M. Miller, 22, of Shinglehouse, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township March 10. Miller was traveling in a 2013 Ford Escape when she failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the road, hitting multiple mailboxes. The car then went into an embankment where it came to rest. Miller fled the scene of the crash, police said. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Miller was ticketed in the crash. She also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI - alcohol
A 51-year-old Bradford man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop of a 1990 Ford Bronco on Jackson Avenue, Bradford March 12. Charges are pending blood test results.
A 45-year-old Port Allegany man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 155, Annin Township March 6. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 62-year-old Bradford man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop of a 2003 Honda Element on East Main Street March 11. He was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw and charges are pending blood test results.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating a complaint in reference to a 9-year-old child who was touched inappropriately on Feb. 21 in Port Allegany.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for the person who caused criminal mischief at a property on Robbins Branch Road, Norwich Township between Feb 28 and March 7. During that time, someone threw a rock through the back window of a Komatsu Excavator parked at the property, shattering it. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Police are investigating vandalism of farm equipment at a location on Huss Drive, Annin Township between March 6 and March 11. A windshield on a John Deer Combine was damaged in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.