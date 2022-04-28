Crashes
Thomas P. Horton, 57, of Kane, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Wetmore Township April 21. Horton was traveling east in a 2015 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck when he lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve in the roadway. The truck crossed the westbound lane and west berm before leaving the roadway and into a ditch. It then went about 50 feet before hitting a utility pole. Horton was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and was charged with DUI. The truck was towed from the scene. Horton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to UPMC Kane by Priority Care ambulance.
Frank U. Pierce, 48, of Eldred and three passengers in his vehicle, all suffered suspected minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Looker Mountain Road, Otto Township April 18. Pierce was not wearing a seat belt but his two passengers, 49-year-old Jeanine Pierce, also of Eldred and a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl both also of Eldred, were wearing their seat belts. Pierce was navigating a right-hand curve in the roadway in a 2001 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck in snowy conditions, when he lost control of the vehicle and exited the eastbound shoulder, and entered a ditch. The front drivers side tire dug into the snow and ice, causing it to rotate 180 degrees and do a full roll-over. The truck came to erst about 10 yards off the east side of the road on its roof. All occupants were transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center. The truck was towed from the scene. Pierce was cited for speeding.
Theft by deception
A 79-year-old woman of Cyclone was the victim of theft by deception after she received a phone call from a Max Williams claiming to be from DISH Network offering a discount on their service. Bank information was given over the phone. The investigation is continuing. State police remind citizens receiving similar calls to use caution when providing confidential information over the phone.
A 69-year-old woman of Duke Center reported several credit cards had been opened in her name. The investigation is ongoing. Personal information was used to apply for three credit cards.
Drug possession
Terry Tillery. 32, of Rocky Mount, N.C., was found to be in possession of drugs following a traffic stop on Route 219, Hamlin Township April 20. The occupants were found to be in possession of drugs. Tillery was charges and arraigned in district court.