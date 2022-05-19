Crash
Alexis H. Layman, 24, of Olean, N.Y., was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Barnum Road, Eldred Township May 12. Layman was traveling south in a 2018 Kia Forte when she crossed over the center line and hit a 2011 Nissan Juke driven by Tammy L. Church, 58, of Eldred, who suffered a suspected serious injury. Both drivers were transported to medical facilities, Layman to ECMC by Bradford City Fire Department Ambulance and Church to UPMC Hamot by Priority Care Ambulance. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The vehicles were towed from the scene.