Crashes
Mark A. Pingie, 66, of Lewis Run, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Big Shanty Road, Lewis Run June 22. Pingie was traveling south in a 2001 Jeep Cherokee when he crashed into a ditch. He was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges are pending blood test results. He was not transported for treatment to any medical facility. The Jeep was towed from the scene.
There were only minor injuries reported in a car versus pedestrian crash on Main Street, Rixford June 20. Susan M. Collins was traveling east on Route 346, Otto Township and another vehicle was traveling west through a construction zone. Collins hit a construction worker, Caley M. Goldbert of Glen Campbell, Pa. worker and left the scene. She was given a warning for failing to render aid.
Harassment
A 40-year-old man of Eldred was arrested for harassment after police found he repeatedly contacted the victim and made threatening statements. He was arraigned in district court.
Found property
Two necklaces were found at Otto-Elementary School, on Bennett Street May 26. One is wood and gold with a vial and one is black with a bullet vial. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Disorderly conduct
Two people were arrested following a domestic incident at a residence on Northland Road, Keating Township June 21. Drug paraphernalia also was seized from the residence. Charges will be filed in district court.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating an assaulting an indecent assault against a juvenile filed with police on June 22 in Keating Township.