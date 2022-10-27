Crashes
Shirley J. Dodge, 86, of Kane, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township Oct. 20. Dodge was entering Route 6 from a parking lot in a 2014 Ford Taurus, when she failed to make sure it was safe to enter, and she hit a 2004 Jeep Wrangler operated by Robert G. Flickinger, 68, of Mt. Jewett, who had been traveling east on Route 6. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were uninjured. The Taurus was towed from the scene.
Donald D. Brown, 62 of Luthersburg, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township Oct. 21. Brown was traveling east in a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck when a deer entered the roadway and he attempted to avoid hitting it. The truck drove off the road and hit a utility pole, rotated clockwise over the embankment and rolled once, landing in the upright position facing south. Brown was out of the vehicle when EMS arrived. Further investigation revealed he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Charges are pending in district court. Brown was taken to UPMC Kane by Mt. Jewett Area Ambulance.
A 60-year-old man of Kane escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 321, Wetmore Township Oct. 22. The driver was traveling north in a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck when he attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve, failed to stay in the lane and drove off the shoulder, hitting a number of trees. He was wearing a seat belt and refused transport to a hospital. Further investigation revealed he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending in district court. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. The truck was towed from the scene.
Ethan G. Anderson, 20, of Kane, escaped injury as did his passenger, Caelyn M. Jamison, 20, of Dubois, in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township Oct. 22. Anderson was traveling west in a 2015 Subaru Legacy when a deer entered the roadway and Anderson was unable to avoid hitting it. Both occupants were wearing seat belts. The car was towed from the scene.
Harassment
A 31-year-old man of Bradford was arrested after police responded to a domestic in progress at a residence on Main Street, Lewis Run borough on Oct. 20. The arrestee was cited in district court.
Two people were arrested and cited in district court following a disturbance at a residence on East Valley Road, Keating Township Oct. 18. The former partners, a 31-year-old male of Cyclone, and a 25-year-old female of Rew, were determined to both be at fault in the incident.
Drug possession
Brandon Thompson, 18, of Mt. Solon, Va., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2003 Toyocar van on Route 219, Sergeant Township Oct. 18. During the stop, drugs and paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle, police said. Charges were filed in district court.
Jodi Anthony, 48, of Bradford, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2010 Honda Accord on East Main Street, Bradford City Oct. 14. During the stop, it was determined that Anthony was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges were filed in district court.
George Berger, 49, of Phoenix, Ariz., was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 219, Hamlin Township Oct. 22. After obtaining a search warrant, Berger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court. He was remanded to McKean County Jail.
Christian Loudenslager, 24, of Buffalo, N.Y. was arrested following a traffic stop on a a 2017 Hyundai Accent on Route 219, Lafayette Township Oct. 21. He was charged in district court with possession of a controlled substance and released on $2,300 bail.