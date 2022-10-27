Crashes

Shirley J. Dodge, 86, of Kane, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township Oct. 20. Dodge was entering Route 6 from a parking lot in a 2014 Ford Taurus, when she failed to make sure it was safe to enter, and she hit a 2004 Jeep Wrangler operated by Robert G. Flickinger, 68, of Mt. Jewett, who had been traveling east on Route 6. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were uninjured. The Taurus was towed from the scene.

