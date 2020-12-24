Aggravated assault
Kenneth Bruce Marsh, 61, of Bradford, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following an incident with a Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Enforcement Officer on Dec. 18 on West Washington Street, Bradford. When the officer responded to Marsh’s Bar for an open investigation/notification for administrative violations, Marsh allegedly displayed a handgun several times. Marsh was taken into custody without incident, arraigned in district court and bail was set at $20,000.
Crashes
Yan Jouroukhin, 40, of Baltimore, Md., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township, Dec. 11. Jouroukhin was traveling south in a 2012 Hyundai Accent when a deer entered the southbound lane and he was unable to avoid hitting it. Both Jouroukhin and his passenger, Kateryna Murlanova, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Savannah E. Byrd, 21, of Ridgway, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamilton Township, Dec. 17. Byrd was traveling west in a 2014 Kia Optima when she lost control of the car on a left curve and drove off the road, hitting a boulder. The car then went across both lanes of traffic and down an embankment. Byrd was treated by Phoenix EMS for injuries from the crash. She was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding.
Leslie Gallup, 60, of Eldred, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township, Dec. 16. Gallup was traveling south in a 2006 GMC Sierra and Penny A. Bee, 58, was traveling west on Slack Hollow Road in a 2019 Ford Escape. Gallup failed to stop due to the icy road conditions and hit Bee’s vehicle, causing minor injury to Bee and disabling her vehicle. The truck was able to drive away. Gallup was cited for speeding.
One minor injury was reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 46, Norwich Township, Dec. 10. Byron L Carlson, 43, of Smethport, was traveling south in a 2015 Honda Civic when he attempted to turn onto Christian Hollow Road in front of a 2005 Toyota Tundra operated by William G. Bailey, 61, of Smethport, traveling north. Bailey suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Carlson was determined to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and charges will be filed in district court.
DUI
A 60-year-old male of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on East Main Street, Bradford, Dec. 19. Charges are pending lab results.
A 33-year-old Ridgway man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2004 Chevrolet on Route 219, Lafayette Township Dec. 11. Charges are pending blood test results.
Robert King, 46, of Bradford, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 1998 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck on South Kendall Avenue, Foster Township, Dec. 13. Charges are pending blood test results.
Theft
A 77-year-old Smethport man was the victim of theft when someone took a wood splitter valued at $1,000 from his residence on Route 46, Keating Township, Nov. 27. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.
Possession
Patrick O’Neil, 32, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to the residence on White Hollow Road, Norwich Township, for a report of a property dispute. He will be cited in district court.
Michael Maddox, 25, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop of a 2002 Chevrolet on Route 155, Annin Township Dec. 13. The drugs were found by K-9 Jay of the Sweden Township Police. Maddox was also found to have an active warrant and was remanded to the McKean County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Scattering rubbish
Matthew Haas, 32, and Mandy Royer, 29, both of Port Allegany, were arrested for allegedly leaving 15 bags of garbage in the woods along Combs Creek Road, Liberty Township, Dec. 13. Charges will be filed in district court.
Drug possession
Jacob Mowry, 19, of Port Allegany, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2003 Toyocar van with container trailer along Grimes Road, Liberty Township, Dec. 13. Charges will be filed in district court.
Cory Newcombe, 38, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on South First Street, Foster Township, Dec. 18. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment
Debbie Earle, 37, of Bradford, was arrested for harassment of a 42-year-old Smethport man following an altercation at Holly Drive, Keating Township, Dec. 17. Charges were filed in district court.