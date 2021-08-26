Crashes
There were no injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township Aug. 15. Involved were Merton L. Baker, 81, of Kane, driving a 2010 Ford Edge and Matthew J. Foster, 38, of Smethport, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. The Edge was stopped at the stop sign on Route 46 when Baker failed to notice the Silverado traveling west on Route 6 prior to entering the intersection. The Ford struck the pick-up, causing both vehicles to rotate 180 degrees. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
One driver was possibly injured in a two-vehicle crash on West Main Street, in the parking lot of 18 West Main Street, Mount Jewett, Aug. 13. Bruce D. Fuller, 70, of Hazelhurst, was backing a 2006 Ford F150 out of a parking space when it hit a 2008 Chrysler Sebring, and then left the scene without notifying the owner, Denise R. Buhler, 51, of Mt. Jewett. Fuller was cited for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle.
Disorderly conduct
James Jones, 35, of Port Allegany, was arrested for disorderly conducted after he allegedly attempted to bring contraband into the McKean County Jail on Aug. 9. Charges will be filed in district court.Criminal mischief
A 36-year-old Bradford man was the victim of criminal mischief at a location on Big Shanty Road, Lafayette Township, Aug. 10. The investigation is ongoing.
A report of vandalism is under investigation by state police. The incident happened between Jan. 1, 2021 and Aug. 16, 2021 at a location in Lewis Run borough.
DUI, combination drugs and alcohol
A 32-year-old Eldred man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2011 Chrysler on Prentisvale Road, Eldred Township Aug. 13. Charges are pending blood test results.
Theft, disposition of funds
A 64-year-old Kane man was the victim of theft of funds from his bank account without his consent on Aug. 5. The investigation is ongoing.
Identity theft
A 66-year-old Port Allegany man was the victim of identity theft of his information used to file an unemployment assistance claim. The investigation is ongoing.
A 32-year-old Eldred man was the victim of identity theft when someone used his information to file an unemployment assistance claim using his information. The investigation is ongoing.
A 47-year-old Smethport woman was the victim of identity theft when someone filed a claim for unemployment assistance claim in her name on Aug. 17. The investigation is ongoing.A 52-year-old Gardenville man was the victim of identity theft when he received a letter indicating that someone had attempted to open a bank account in his name Aug. 10. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI, alcohol
A 49-year-old Bradford man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2015 Ram pick-up truck on Route 321, Hamilton Township Aug. 11. Charges are pending blood test results.
A 51-year-old Mt. Jewett man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on West Main Street, Mt. Jewett Aug. 18. Charges are pending blood test results.