DUI-alcohol
A 42-year-old woman from Tiona was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2017 Ram pick-up truck on West Main Street and Fulton Street, Smethport, Oct. 31. Charges are pending blood test results.
Burglary
A 20 gauge shotgun was stolen in a burglary at a residence on Route 155, Liberty Township Oct. 31 according to the property owner who said the gun was located inside the residence. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Police are investigating a report of a 14-year-old boy from Eldred being followed by unknown individuals in a red Audi on Oct. 19, who then stopped in front of his residence and made verbal threats toward him. The investigation is on-going.
Jesse Poe, 33, of Lewis Run, was arrested and cited in district court with harassment following a domestic incident at a residence in Beech Court, Lewis Run Oct. 25.
Illegal firearm & drug possession
Daniel DeHaven, 40, of Port Allegany, was arrested on a felony arrest warrant when police responded to a past burglary on Nov. 1 and found him to be in possession of a firearm illegally. As a felon he was not to possess a firearm. The arrest took place at 2690 Route 155, Annin Township. Then on Nov. 3 he was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court after the investigation is complete.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took several items belonging to a 57-year-old Bradford man between Sept. 18 and Nov. 2 from the North Country National SCE, Corydon Township. Taken were a Guardian XLT 2-man ladder stand, valued at $160, a World Famous hunting seat, valued at $50 and a Muddy hunting blind, valued at $150.
Crashes
Pezhman Bakhtiari, 20, of Vienna, Va., suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township Nov. 4. Bakhtiari was traveling north in a 2016 Toyota Camry when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the oncoming lane of travel, then off the shoulder of the road. He was transported to UPMC Kane for treatment and his vehicle was towed from the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Paula P. Miller, 67, of Bradford, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Olean Road, Otto Township Nov. 3. Miller was traveling north in a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 when she hit a patch of ice on the road and hit an embankment, which overturned the vehicle. She was transported to BRMC for medical evaluation. The vehicle was towed from the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
Public drunkenness
Donald Lee, 54, of Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested for public drunkenness after police were dispatched to an emergency distress alert from a 2010 McIsee Motor Coach Industries, Inc. bus on Route 2019, Lafayette Township. Lee, a passenger on the bus, was causing a disturbance and was determined to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody and was taken to McKean County Jail. Charges were filed in district court.