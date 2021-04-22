Harassment
Police are investigating a report of alleged child abuse and or neglect involving an 11-year-old Bradford girl in Corydon Township Dec. 27, 2020.
James Nellis, 28, of Turtlepoint was arrested for harassment following a reported domestic incident at a residence on Route 155, Annin Township April 13. An investigation determined that a verbal argument between Nellis and a 23-year-old female victim had turned physical and the female was shoved. Charges were filed in district court.
Police are investigating a report of someone placing nails on a lease road in Hamilton Township between April 10 and April 16 in an attempt to disable vehicles entering the road. No vehicles were damaged. The investigation continues.
Crashes
Zachary R. Herbstritt, 25, of Eldred, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township April 11. Herbstritt was traveling east in a 2004 Toyota Celica when he fell asleep behind the wheel and drove off the road hitting an embankment. The car then continued in the ditch about 50 feet before hitting a culvert. His passenger, Anna M. Tyler, 29, of Eldred, also was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts. Herbstritt was cited for no certificate of inspection.
Police are looking for whoever drove off after hitting a fence at a residence along Route 44, Ceres Township April 19. The unknown driver left noticeable damage to the fence on private property, leaving behind pieces of the vehicle. Police said the vehicle was determined to be a gray sedan, which left the scene heading south at about 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.
Indecent assault
Police received information March 31 regarding an alleged indecent assault that occurred in Keating Township between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2011. The investigation is ongoing.
Corruption of minors
Police are investigating a report of corruption of minors incident involving a 14-year-old Eldred girl at a location in Indian Creek, Eldred Township on April 9.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
A 19-year-old Johnsonburg woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2006 Jeep Liberty on Christian Hollow Road, Norwich Township April 14. Charges will be filed in district court.
Cruelty to animals
A 53-year-old Mt. Jewett man was arrested and charged in district court for cruelty to animals after an investigation determined he had hit his dog with his fist at a location on Anderson Street, Mt Jewett on April 9.
DUI-drugs
A 22-year-old Bradford woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2020 Jeep Renegade on Minard Run Road, Bradford Township on April 17. Charges are pending blood test results.
DUI-alcohol
A 33-year-old Bradford man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2019 Toyocar Van and trailer on South Kendall Avenue, Bradford City on April 17. Charges are pending blood test results.
Theft
Police are looking for three male suspects in a Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck for stealing timber from Emporium Hardwoods, 3633 Route 219, Hamlin Township April 16. The timber, which had just been sold by the U.S. Forest Service and was waiting to be picked up at the business, was valued at $500. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.
Theft by deception/
A 21-year-old Eldred man was the victim of theft by deception after he provided a sum of money in the form of gift cards and never received the item he was promised on April 16. The investigation is ongoing.