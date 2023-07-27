Timothy Lee Gardner, 52, of Ekland, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children following an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force with the assistance of PSP Mansfield.
On July 20 a search warrant was executed on a residence located at the 8700 block of Route 49, Nelson Township, Tioga County for a child sexual abuse material investigation.
Investigators learned of a email address trading illegal files and obtained a search warrant for the listed residence.
Gardner’s devices were seized and a forensic search detailed illegal files and located three email address belonging to Gardner.
Gardner was charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of children and three felony counts of failure to comply with registration requirementsas defined by Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Crime Code.
Gardner was remanded to Tioga County Prison on $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing will be set in the next seven days.
The task force was assisted by PSP Mansfield, PSP Coudersport, Lycoming County Detectives and FBI Williamsport.